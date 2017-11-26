Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 26, 2017

Máirtín Ó Muirí, Lodgetown, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Longford



The death occurred, Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, November 24 of Máirtín Ó Muirí, Lodgetown, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Longford. Máirtín will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Colette (Meally), son Daire, daughters Alaidh and Molly, mother Maureen, father Cathal, sisters Dolores, Áine and Paula, brother Ciarán, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Resposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Sunday, November 26 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday, November 27 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass at 1pm, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society / Roscommon Palliative care. House Private please.

Pam ‘Pamela’ Fagan (née Marchant), Glann Boreen, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness at her son’s residence, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, November 25 of Pam ‘Pamela’ Fagan (née Marchant), Glann Boreen, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Late of Walkern, NR Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England. Predeceased by her husband Tony. Survived by her son Anthony, daughter Claire, sister Brenda, daughter in-law Martha, Claire's partner Jim, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her son's residence, Glann Boreen, Castlepollard, on Sunday, November 26 from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Monday, November 27 for 11am Funeral Ceremony. Thereafter to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for 3pm. House Strictly Private on Monday morning. please.

The family would like to thank Dr Emma O'Hara, the public health nurses and all the Palliative Care team for their exceptional care, kindness and support throughout Pam's illness. No flowers please, any donations to go to the Irish Cancer Society.

Mary Kiernan (née Lee), Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Cavan / Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, November 26 of Mary Kiernan (née Lee), Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Cavan / Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Eugene, and son Noel. Deeply regretted by her sons Gerry, Jimmy and John, daughters Mary, Dolores, Mona, Lucy, Patricia, Christina and Claire, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home from 6 to 9pm on Sunday, November 26 and from 12 to 4pm on Monday, November 27 followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 28 at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Lena McHugh (née Lennon), Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in her 95th year, on Friday, November 24 of Lena McHugh (née Lennon), Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Denny, daughters-in-law Rita and Madeleine, brothers Michael, Jack and Tom, sisters Sarah, Molly, Delia, Agnes and Peg. Much loved mother of Michéal, David, Desmond, Aidan, Denis, Cyril, Maeve and Dorothy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughters-in-law, Ruth, Angela and Eileen, sons-in-law Peter and Páraic, Aidan's partner Marie, her twenty grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Sunday, November 26 from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday, November 27 to the Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Cornelius Elberse, Knockmullen, Fenagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, on Sunday, November 26 of Cornelius Elberse, Knockmullen, Fenagh Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of Wilhelmina, Arus Carolan in Mohill Nursing Home. Father of Annemarire, Peter, Liesbeth, and father-in-law of Paul, Camilla, Mauriee (Holland). Grandfather of Bibi, Casper, Sophie and Isabell. Brother of Gerrit, Greda and Tom (Holland) and Arie and Ineke (Drumshanbo). Sadly missed by nieces nephews and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, on Monday, November 27 from 5pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 28 at 11am in Foxfield Church, Fenagh with burial afterwards in Fenagh Cemetery.

Peter Ledwith, Corr, Walderstown, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballymore, Westmeath



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Wednesday, November 22 of Peter Ledwith, Corr, Walderstown, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of Harristown, Ballymore. Predeceased by his beloved brothers Tommy and Joe. Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary (Smith) (Doncaster, England), sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his niece's residence (Lucy & Liam Brady) Corr, Walderstown on Sunday, November 26 from 2pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumraney arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, November 27 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Moira Killian, London and formerly of Forthill, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, November 17 of Moira Killian, London and formerly of Forthill, Newtowncashel, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at London’s North Middlesex Hospital and The Hollies Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brother JP.

Moira will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sisters Nancy Walshe (London) and Imelda Donlon (Kilteevan), brother Tom (London), brothers-in-law Padraic and Barney, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Sunday, November 26 to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.



Mary ‘May’ Walker (née Hamilton), Bawn, Togher, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, November 23 of Mary (May) Walker nee Hamilton, Bawn, Togher, Finea, Co Westmeath, died peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband George, children David, Alan, Sandra, and Nigel, daughter in law Ashlene,son in law Stephen, brother John, sisters Betty and Pamela, grandchildren,nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brother Freeman.

Removal from her home on Sunday, November 26 at 1.15pm arriving St Michael’s Church of Ireland, The Square, Castlepollard at 2 pm for Funeral Service. Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard. Safe in the arms of Jesus

Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Westmeath Palliative Care, care of any family member or the undertaker.



