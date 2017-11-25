Deaths in Longford - Saturday, November 25, 2017

Teresa ‘Tessie’ McDonnell, Melkagh House, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, November 22 of Teresa ‘Tessie’ McDonnell, Melkagh House, Drumlish, Longford, peacefully in St Joseph's Longford in her 91st year.

Very sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her sister Bridget and brothers John Joe, James, Louis and Peter. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 25 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumlish,, with burial afterwards in Old Cemetery. Flowers welcome.

Martin Murray, Taghshinny, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, November 23 of Martin Murray, Taghshinny, Colehill, Longford, suddenly, in the care of the management and staff at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his loving wife Mary (Kilgariff) and brothers Sean and Eamon. Sadly missed by his devoted sons Martin, James and Edward, sister Bea O'Connell (Celbridge), brothers Patrick (Mullingar) and Father Jimmy (Carmelite, Moate), nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, November 25 in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society c/o Ronnie Nally or any family member.

Moira Killian, London and formerly of Forthill, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, November 17 of Moira Killian, London and formerly of Forthill, Newtowncashel, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at London’s North Middlesex Hospital and The Hollies Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brother JP.

Moira will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sisters Nancy Walshe (London) and Imelda Donlon (Kilteevan), brother Tom (London), brothers-in-law Padraic and Barney, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her nephew Ciaran’s home at Forthill from 5pm until 9pm on Saturday, November 25. Removal on Sunday, November 26 to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Jack Faughnan, Faulties, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 16, 2017 of Jack Faughnan, Yonkers, New York and formerly of Faulties, Dromod, Co Leitrim. A remembrance Mass for the late Jack Faughnan, Yonkers, New York and formerly of Faulties, Dromod, Co Leitrim who passed away on October 16 will take place in St Mary’s Church Annaduff on Saturday evening November 25 at 7pm. May Jack Rest in Peace.

Bernard ‘Benny’ McCabe, Gurteenomahon, Bandon, Cork / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death has occurred on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 of Bernard ‘Benny’ McCabe (Gurteenomahon, Bandon, Cork and late of Aughnacliffe, Co Longford) in the loving care of the staff at Marymount.

Beloved husband of Norah (nee O'Donovan) and dear father of Michael, Marian, Felix and Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Anita and Helena, Marian's partner Mike, Mick's partner Trish, brother Colum, sisters Mary and Kitty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 25 at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Bandon, funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marymount. May Benny Rest in Peace.

Mary ‘May’ Walker (née Hamilton), Bawn, Togher, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, November 23 of Mary (May) Walker nee Hamilton, Bawn, Togher, Finea, Co Westmeath, died peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband George, children David, Alan, Sandra, and Nigel, daughter in law Ashlene,son in law Stephen, brother John, sisters Betty and Pamela, grandchildren,nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brother Freeman.

Removal from her home on Sunday, November 26 at 1.15pm arriving St Michael’s Church of Ireland, The Square, Castlepollard at 2 pm for Funeral Service. Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard. Safe in the arms of Jesus

Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Westmeath Palliative Care, care of any family member or the undertaker.

