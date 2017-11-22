Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Paschal Dockery, Clooneragh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, November 20 of Paschal Dockery, Clooneragh, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Helen, Stephen, Sharon and Noel. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Paul and John Joe, daughters-in-law Michelle and Suzanne, grandchildren, Andrea, Thomas, James, Sean, Eoghan, Darragh and Ciarán, brother-in-law Packy, cousins, good neighbours, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of his son Stephen and daughter-in-law Michelle, Corbohill, Strokestown [N61 R368] on Wednesday, November 22 from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday, November 23 to St Mary's Church, Carniska to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to Croí.

Paul Brady, Santry, Dublin / Mullahoran, Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday, November 19 of Paul Brady, Late of Shanliss Park, Santry, Dublin and formerly of Lough Davin, Mullahoran, Co Cavan, peacefully in his 91st year in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Mater Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late May and loving father of Margaret, Ann and Paul. Sadly missed by his cherished grandchildren Catherine, Elizabeth, Robert, Andrew, Ann Marie, Stephen, Rachel, Ronan and Conor and his two great-granddaughters Ariana and Robin, sons-in-law Fran and Les, daughter-in-law Lorraine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday evening, November 22 from 6.30pm to 8pm (with family in attendance) at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, the Civic Centre, Ballymun Road (next to Garda Station or Eircode D09 C8P5 for sat nav). Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, November 23 at 10am at the Church of The Holy Child, Whitehall, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Special word of thanks to the staff of the Beneavin House Nursing Home for their wonderful care of Paul for the past few years. “May he rest in peace”.

Margaret ‘Peg’ Connor, (née Murphy), Ballykeeran, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, November 19 of Margaret ‘Peg’ Connor, (née Murphy), Ballykeeran, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by her beloved husband Seán. Sadly missed by her loving brother Ned, sister Nancy (McDonald), niece Ruth, in-laws, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 22 at 10.30am in St Mary's Church followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House private on Wednesday please. No flowers please, donations, if desired, in lieu to Temple Street Children's Hospital.



Collette Rooney (née Parkes), Cornastalk, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, on Tuesday, November 21 of Collette Rooney, affectionately known as Collie, Cornastalk, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Josie, brothers Desmond and Pauric, sisters Olive, Francis and Mary Harte. She will be dearly missed by her devoted sister Phil and brother Sean, her adoring nieces and nephews, her sisters-in-law, Annie and Winnie, brother-in-law Pat, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her sister Phil’s house at Cornastalk, Manorhamilton on Wednesday afternoon, November 22 from 4pm to 7pm with removal to arrive at St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton on Thursday, November 23 for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.



Sr Carmel McCrann, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, November 20 of Sr Carmel McCrann rsc, (Dublin), peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Loyola St Mary’s Merrion. Formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Tona and Nuala, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives, her community and all Sisters of Charity, and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 22, at 10.30am in the Chapel of St Mary’s Centre, Merrion followed by burial in the Community Cemetery, Donnybrook.



Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), New York City and formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), recently deceased in New York City aged 91. Born in Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sister of the late Philomena McCartin (nee McGarry), and sister-in-law of Eddie McCartin, Drumgowna, Mohill. Survived by her sister Mary Josephine Gentry, Hastings, U.K. Mourned by her children: Katherine, Cordelia, and Jay Grimm, their spouses and grandchildren, in the U.K. and America.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie