Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 20, 2017

Philip Greene, Longford Town, Longford / Kilcoole, Wicklow



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, November 18 of Philip Greene, Longford Town, Longford, formerly of Sea Road, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Nuala, daughter Emma, sons Marc, Paul, Jeremy and Richard, daughters in law Mariella,Helen, Sharon and Jil, brothers, sister, grandchildren Luca, Kelly, Joseph, Emma, Mia, Adam, Lauren, Luca and Lucia, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday, November 20 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Longford Palliative care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private Please.

Mary Lannon (née Symth), Cloonfad, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Saturday, November 18 of Mary Lannon (nee Smyth), Cloonfad, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, in her 92nd year, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Bernie. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, son John, daughter-in-law, Shelia, grandchildren Finn, Cian, Aoife, sister Sr Roisín, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey, on Monday, November 20 from 6-8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning November 21 to Church of Our Lady Mount Carmel, Rooskey, for funeral Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.



Michael Mahon, 2 Quay West, Cootehall, Roscommon / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, November 17 of Michael B Mahon, 2 Quay West, Cootehall, Co Roscommon and formerly of Gortnawane, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Sadly missed by his partner Mary, daughter Caroline, sons Michael and Sean, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 20 at 1pm in Drumshanbo Parish Church followed by burial in Kiltubrid New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.



Fr Ray Brady, Earlsvale Road, Cavan and formerly the parishes of Ballyhaise, Shercock and Killinkere, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, November 17 of Fr Ray Brady, Earlsvale Road, Cavan and formerly the Parishes of Ballyhaise, Shercock and Killinkere. Beloved son of the late Maurice and Kay Brady, Main St, Cavan and brother of the late Sean. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Sheila, brother Maurice, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Bishop Leo O’Reilly, the Priests of the Diocese of Kilmore and many, many friends.

Funeral Mass will be concelebrated on Monday morning, November 20 at 11am in The Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan, followed by burial in St. Mary’s church grounds, Ballyhaise.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Oncology Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Road, Cavan, any family member or donation box in the cathedral. Requiescat in Pace.

Elaine Moran Keogh, Lemon Tree House, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, November 16 of Elaine Moran Keogh, Lemon Tree House, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Predeceased by her mother Maura and Infant daughter Roisin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Eugene and her boys Adrian and Kieran, father P.J, brothers Paddy, Anthony, Raymond and Nigel, sisters Marlinda, Kathleen, Michelle and Joanne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 20 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to STOP. House private please.



Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), New York City and formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), recently deceased in New York City aged 91. Born in Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sister of the late Philomena McCartin (nee McGarry), and sister-in-law of Eddie McCartin, Drumgowna, Mohill. Survived by her sister Mary Josephine Gentry, Hastings, U.K. Mourned by her children: Katherine, Cordelia, and Jay Grimm, their spouses and grandchildren, in the U.K. and America.

