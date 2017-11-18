Deaths in Longford - Saturday, November 18, 2017

Lucy McManus (née Kiernan), Moyne, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, November 16 of Lucy McManus (nee Kiernan), Moyne, Longford, in her 97th year, predeceased by her husband John, peacefully, at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughters Mai (Burrows) and Kitty (Toal) Mullingar, sons Aidan (Mullingar) Mel (Moyne) PJ (Mullingar) and Brendan (Moyne), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing in Laurel Lodge on Saturday, November 18 from 1pm with prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St Francis's Church, Moyne, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 19 at 12 noon followed by burial in Legga Cemetery.

Bridie Coggins (née Rynn), Drumderig, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, November 16 of Bridie Coggins (nee Rynn), Drumderig, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Melmount Manor Nursing Home, Strabane. Wife of the late James Coggins and loving mother to Pauric (Leitrim Village), Seamus, Mary and Bernie. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home, 1, Cnoc an Iuir, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo on Saturday, November 18 from 4pm. Funeral mass on Sunday, November 19 at 11.30am, to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Michael Mahon, 2 Quay West, Cootehall, Roscommon / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, November 17 of Michael B Mahon, 2 Quay West, Cootehall, Co Roscommon and formerly of Gortnawane, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Sadly missed by his partner Mary, daughter Caroline, sons Michael and Sean, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, November 18 from 4pm to 10pm. Removal arriving at St Patrick’s Church Drumshanbo at 6pm on Sunday, November 19. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 20 at 1pm in Drumshanbo Parish Church followed by burial in Kiltubrid New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.



Fr Ray Brady, Earlsvale Road, Cavan and formerly the parishes of Ballyhaise, Shercock and Killinkere, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, November 17 of Fr Ray Brady, Earlsvale Road, Cavan and formerly the Parishes of Ballyhaise, Shercock and Killinkere. Beloved son of the late Maurice and Kay Brady, Main St, Cavan and brother of the late Sean. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Sheila, brother Maurice, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Bishop Leo O’Reilly, the Priests of the Diocese of Kilmore and many, many friends.

Reposing at the home of his brother, Maurice and sister-in-law Kathleen, Cullies, Cavan on Saturday, November 18 from 2pm until 8pm and again on Sunday, November 19 from 12 noon until 8pm. House private to family thereafter. Funeral Mass will be concelebrated on Monday morning, November 20 at 11am in The Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan, followed by burial in St. Mary’s church grounds, Ballyhaise.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Oncology Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Road, Cavan, any family member or donation box in the cathedral. Requiescat in Pace.



Lenore Smyth (née Cormack Walshe), Mullingar, Westmeath / Collinstown, Westmeath

The death occurred on Wednesday, November 15 of Lenore Smyth (nee Cormack Walshe), Mullingar and Collinstown, Westmeath, in the tender care of the staff and nurses of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Dermot. She will be sadly missed by her son Dermot and great friend Theresa. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning November 18 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Collinstown followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Kathleen Mary O'Connor (née Mitchell), Camber, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 30 of Kathleen Mary O'Connor (nee Mitchell) late of Mill Hill, London and formerly of Camber, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim. Beloved wife of Ambrose and loving mother to Karen, Desmond and Amanda and devoted grandmother to Niamh, Ben and Shannon.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, brothers; John, Eugene and PJ, sisters; Anne and Doreen, nieces nephews and a wide circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Remains to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Saturday, November 18 for 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.



Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), New York City and formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), recently deceased in New York City aged 91. Born in Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sister of the late Philomena McCartin (nee McGarry), and sister-in-law of Eddie McCartin, Drumgowna, Mohill. Survived by her sister Mary Josephine Gentry, Hastings, U.K. Mourned by her children: Katherine, Cordelia, and Jay Grimm, their spouses and grandchildren, in the U.K. and America.

