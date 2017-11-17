Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 17, 2017

Lucy McManus (née Kiernan), Moyne, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, November 16 of Lucy McManus (nee Kiernan), Moyne, Longford, in her 97th year, predeceased by her husband John, peacefully, at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughters Mai (Burrows) and Kitty (Toal) Mullingar, sons Aidan (Mullingar) Mel (Moyne) PJ (Mullingar) and Brendan (Moyne), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing in Laurel Lodge on Saturday, November 18 from 1pm with prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St Francis's Church, Moyne, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 19 at 12 noon followed by burial in Legga Cemetery.



Colette Carter (née Martin), Donore, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Mostrim, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, November 15 of Colette Carter (nee Martin), Donore, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath and late of Clonbroney, Mostrim, Co Longford, peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and family and in the devoted care of Matron and staff of St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan.

Loving wife of Tom and dear mother of Declan, Fiona (McIntyre), Ciaran and Enda; Colette will be very sadly missed by her husband and family, her adored grandchildren Chloe, Cian and Zach, sister Rusita, brothers Sean, Seamus and Tommy, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, November 17 at 11am in St Nicholas' Church Multyfarnham followed by burial in St Peter's The Rock Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to North Westmeath Hospice, Mary Street, Mullingar.

Joey Flannelly (née Egan), Curragh, Castlebar, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of Joey Flannelly (nee Egan), Curragh, Castlebar, Mayo and late of Congress Terrace, Longford, peacefully at Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home, Castlebar.

Predeceased by her brother Eamonn. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Seán, Michael and Damien, daughters Catherine, Gillian, Laura and Jacque, grandchildren Chloe, John, Saoirse, Lochlan, Nick, Noah, Áine and James, brothers Tony, Liam and Noel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, November 17 at 11am in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castleba with burial afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery. Family Flowers only.



Lenore Smyth (née Cormack Walshe), Mullingar, Westmeath / Collinstown, Westmeath

The death occurred on Wednesday, November 15 of Lenore Smyth (nee Cormack Walshe), Mullingar and Collinstown, Westmeath, in the tender care of the staff and nurses of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Dermot. She will be sadly missed by her son Dermot and great friend Theresa. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Shaw's Funeral Home, Mullingar on Friday, November 7, from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning November 18 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Collinstown followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Kathleen Mary O'Connor (née Mitchell), Camber, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 30 of Kathleen Mary O'Connor (nee Mitchell) late of Mill Hill, London and formerly of Camber, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim. Beloved wife of Ambrose and loving mother to Karen, Desmond and Amanda and devoted grandmother to Niamh, Ben and Shannon.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, brothers; John, Eugene and PJ, sisters; Anne and Doreen, nieces nephews and a wide circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Remains to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Saturday, November 18 for 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

James P ‘Jimmy’ O'Kelly, Galway Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Croagh, Limerick / Glenamaddy, Galway

The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of James P. ‘Jimmy’ O'Kelly, Galway Road, Roscommon town, Roscommon and formerly of Glenamaddy, Co Galway and Croagh, Co Limerick, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Oakwood Nursing Home.

Beloved father of the late David (Ballygar). He will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife Mary, sons James (Jim) (Ballaghaderreen), Éamon (Longford), Bernard (Isle of Man) and Dermot (Galway), sisters Lillian (Newcastle West), Frances (Limerick), Patricia (Ardagh, Limerick) and Eda (Tralee), brothers Vincent (Croom) and Kieran (Galway), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday November 17 at 11.30am in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), New York City and formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), recently deceased in New York City aged 91. Born in Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sister of the late Philomena McCartin (nee McGarry), and sister-in-law of Eddie McCartin, Drumgowna, Mohill. Survived by her sister Mary Josephine Gentry, Hastings, U.K. Mourned by her children: Katherine, Cordelia, and Jay Grimm, their spouses and grandchildren, in the U.K. and America.

