Deaths in Longford - Thursday, November 16, 2017

Colette Carter (née Martin), Donore, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Mostrim, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, November 15 of Colette Carter (nee Martin), Donore, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath and late of Clonbroney, Mostrim, Co Longford, peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and family and in the devoted care of Matron and staff of St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan.

Loving wife of Tom and dear mother of Declan, Fiona (McIntyre), Ciaran and Enda; Colette will be very sadly missed by her husband and family, her adored grandchildren Chloe, Cian and Zach, sister Rusita, brothers Sean, Seamus and Tommy, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St Camillus Chapel on Thursday, November 16 from 3.30pm followed by Mass at 5pm with removal to St Nicholas' Church Multyfarnham arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 17 at 11am followed by burial in St Peter's The Rock Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to North Westmeath Hospice, Mary Street, Mullingar.

Maureen Eyears (née Marlowe), Sydney, Australia and formerly of Creagh, Kenagh, Longford



The death has occurred on Sunday, November 12 of Maureen Eyears (nee Marlowe), Sydney, Australia and formerly of Creagh, Keenagh, Longford, passed away peacefully in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford after a short illness bravely borne.

Maureen will be sadly missed by her husband Philip, daughter Terry, sons Derek, Paul, Raymond and David, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Chantelle, liam, Lachlan, levi, Clancy and Turiee, great- grandchildren Caidan and Maison, sisters Betty and Anne, brother Sean, sister-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law Stephen, Allan and Steve, uncle Seamus Finn (Longford), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends in Longford and back home in Sydney, Australia. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Chapel on Thursday, November 16 at 1pm followed with Cremation, in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan, at 3pm. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Anna McGrath (née Campbell), Drumeel, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of Anna McGrath (nee Campbell), Drumeel, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford surrounded by her loving family.

Anna will be dearly missed by her daughters Marcella Loughlin (Ballyshannon), Colette Bartels (Lisduff, Longford), Jean (Ballinalee), sons PJ, Michael, Declan and Kevin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. May Anna Rest In Peace. Silent thoughts of times together, hold memories which will last forever.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 16 at 1pm in St. James' Church, Clonbroney with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care in c/o Connell Funeral Directors, or any family member.

Rosemary ‘Rose’ O'Brien (née Carrigan), Dublin Street, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of Rosemary ‘Rose’ O'Brien (nee Carrigan), Dublin Street, Longford town, beloved wife of the late Pat.

Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Mary and Bernadette, sons Gerard, James, David and Thomas, sister Peggy, grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, brother in law Jack, sisters in law Nonie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, November 16 at 12 noon in St Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.



Irene Ivy Colgan (née Bridge), Edgeworthstown, Longford / Swords, Dublin

The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of Irene Ivy Colgan (nee Bridge), Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly of Pine Grove Park, Swords, Co Dublin, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of John (Jack) and mother of the late Johnny, will be very sadly missed by her daughters Susan and Patricia, sister and brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday morning November 16 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown followed by burial at St Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton, Co Dublin, arriving at 2pm approximately. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Joey Flannelly (née Egan), Curragh, Castlebar, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of Joey Flannelly (nee Egan), Curragh, Castlebar, Mayo and late of Congress Terrace, Longford, peacefully at Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home, Castlebar.

Predeceased by her brother Eamonn. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Seán, Michael and Damien, daughters Catherine, Gillian, Laura and Jacque, grandchildren Chloe, John, Saoirse, Lochlan, Nick, Noah, Áine and James, brothers Tony, Liam and Noel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home on Thursday evening November 16 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 17 at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery. Family Flowers only.

Kathleen Mary O'Connor (née Mitchell), Camber, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 30 of Kathleen Mary O'Connor (nee Mitchell) late of Mill Hill, London and formerly of Camber, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim. Beloved wife of Ambrose and loving mother to Karen, Desmond and Amanda and devoted grandmother to Niamh, Ben and Shannon.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, brothers; John, Eugene and PJ, sisters; Anne and Doreen, nieces nephews and a wide circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Remains to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Saturday, November 18 for 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

James P ‘Jimmy’ O'Kelly, Galway Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Croagh, Limerick / Glenamaddy, Galway

The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of James P. ‘Jimmy’ O'Kelly, Galway Road, Roscommon town, Roscommon and formerly of Glenamaddy, Co Galway and Croagh, Co Limerick, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Oakwood Nursing Home.

Beloved father of the late David (Ballygar). He will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife Mary, sons James (Jim) (Ballaghaderreen), Éamon (Longford), Bernard (Isle of Man) and Dermot (Galway), sisters Lillian (Newcastle West), Frances (Limerick), Patricia (Ardagh, Limerick) and Eda (Tralee), brothers Vincent (Croom) and Kieran (Galway), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday, November 16 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm followed by Removal the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday November 17 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), New York City and formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), recently deceased in New York City aged 91. Born in Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sister of the late Philomena McCartin (nee McGarry), and sister-in-law of Eddie McCartin, Drumgowna, Mohill. Survived by her sister Mary Josephine Gentry, Hastings, U.K. Mourned by her children: Katherine, Cordelia, and Jay Grimm, their spouses and grandchildren, in the U.K. and America.

