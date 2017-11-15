Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Irene Ivy Colgan (née Bridge), Edgeworthstown, Longford / Swords, Dublin

The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of Irene Ivy Colgan (nee Bridge), Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly of Pine Grove Park, Swords, Co Dublin, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of John (Jack) and mother of the late Johnny, will be very sadly missed by her daughters Susan and Patricia, sister and brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, November 15 from 12 noon until 2pm and from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday morning November 16 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown followed by burial at St Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton, Co Dublin, arriving at 2pm approximately. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Anna McGrath (née Campbell), Drumeel, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of Anna McGrath (nee Campbell), Drumeel, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Peacefully at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford surrounded by her loving family.

Anna will be dearly missed by her daughters Marcella Loughlin (Ballyshannon), Colette Bartels (Lisduff, Longford), Jean (Ballinalee), sons PJ, Michael, Declan and Kevin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. May Anna Rest In Peace. Silent thoughts of times together, hold memories which will last forever.

Anna's remains will be reposing in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Wednesday, November 15 from 4pm until 6pm with prayers at 5.45pm, followed with removal to St. James' Church, Clonbroney for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 16 at 1pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care in c/o Connell Funeral Directors, or any family member.



Rosemary ‘Rose’ O'Brien (née Carrigan), Dublin Street, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of Rosemary ‘Rose’ O'Brien (nee Carrigan), Dublin Street, Longford town, beloved wife of the late Pat.

Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Mary and Bernadette, sons Gerard, James, David and Thomas, sister Peggy, grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, brother in law Jack, sisters in law Nonie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, November 15 from 12pm until 4pm with family time thereafter. Removal to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, November 16 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.



Maureen Eyears (née Marlowe), Sydney, Australia and formerly of Creagh, Kenagh, Longford

The death has occurred on Sunday, November 12 of Maureen Eyears (nee Marlowe), Sydney, Australia and formerly of Creagh, Keenagh, Longford, passed away peacefully in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford after a short illness bravely borne.

Maureen will be sadly missed by her husband Philip, daughter Terry, sons Derek, Paul, Raymond and David, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Chantelle, liam, Lachlan, levi, Clancy and Turiee, great- grandchildren Caidan and Maison, sisters Betty and Anne, brother Sean, sister-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law Stephen, Allan and Steve, uncle Seamus Finn (Longford), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends in Longford and back home in Sydney, Australia. May She Rest In Peace.

Maureen's remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford, on Wednesday, November 15 from 7pm until 8.30pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Chapel on Thursday, November 16 at 1pm followed with Cremation, in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan, at 3pm. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Joey Flannelly (née Egan), Curragh, Castlebar, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of Joey Flannelly (nee Egan), Curragh, Castlebar, Mayo and late of Congress Terrace, Longford, peacefully at Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home, Castlebar.

Predeceased by her brother Eamonn. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Seán, Michael and Damien, daughters Catherine, Gillian, Laura and Jacque, grandchildren Chloe, John, Saoirse, Lochlan, Nick, Noah, Áine and James, brothers Tony, Liam and Noel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home on Thursday evening November 16 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 17 at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery. Family Flowers only.



Jerome James McEvoy, Main Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, November 12 of Jerome James McEvoy, Main Street, Granard, Longford. A resident of Laurel Lodge, Longford, he died peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital and Laurel Lodge. Predeceased by his parents Jerome and Eileen. Brother of Helen Bríd, and Michael. Uncle of Alan (R.I.P.) Ben, Rachel, Simon, Peter, and Fiona. Sadly missed by his family, brother in law, sister in law, relatives, friends, neighbours and the caring community of Granard. May he Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, November 15 to St Mary's Church Granard for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Granardkille New Cemetery.



Mary Reilly (née Moffatt), Balloo, Lisryan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar, on Sunday, November 12 of Mary Reilly (née Moffatt), Balloo, Lisryan, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by her daughter Dympna. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, sons Gerry, Padraig, Eamonn and Aidan; daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, November 15 to St Mary's Church, Boherquill, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Boherquill. Family time on Wednesday morning, please.

James P ‘Jimmy’ O'Kelly, Galway Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Croagh, Limerick / Glenamaddy, Galway

The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of James P. ‘Jimmy’ O'Kelly, Galway Road, Roscommon town, Roscommon and formerly of Glenamaddy, Co Galway and Croagh, Co Limerick, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Oakwood Nursing Home.

Beloved father of the late David (Ballygar). He will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife Mary, sons James (Jim) (Ballaghaderreen), Éamon (Longford), Bernard (Isle of Man) and Dermot (Galway), sisters Lillian (Newcastle West), Frances (Limerick), Patricia (Ardagh, Limerick) and Eda (Tralee), brothers Vincent (Croom) and Kieran (Galway), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday, November 16 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm followed by Removal the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday November 17 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private



James McCann, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, November 12 of James McCann, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon, suddenly in the Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Nan (Griffinstown, Kinnegad), Margaret (England), nephews, nieces, brother in law and good neighbours and friends. May James Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 15 at 12 noon in Whitehall Church, Tarmonbarry with burial afterwards in Clondra Cemetery, Co Longford. Family Flowers Only Please.

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), New York City and formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), recently deceased in New York City aged 91. Born in Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sister of the late Philomena McCartin (nee McGarry), and sister-in-law of Eddie McCartin, Drumgowna, Mohill. Survived by her sister Mary Josephine Gentry, Hastings, U.K. Mourned by her children: Katherine, Cordelia, and Jay Grimm, their spouses and grandchildren, in the U.K. and America.

