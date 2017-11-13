Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 13, 2017 - evening

Rosemary ‘Rose’ O'Brien (née Carrigan), Dublin Street, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, November 13 of Rosemary ‘Rose’ O'Brien (nee Carrigan), Dublin Street, Longford town, beloved wife of the late Pat.

Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Mary and Bernadette, sons Gerard, James, David and Thomas, sister Peggy, grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, brother in law Jack, sisters in law Nonie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, November 14 from 5pm until 9pm and on Wednesday, November 15 from 12pm until 4pm with family time thereafter. Removal to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, November 16 at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.



Maureen Eyears (née Marlowe), Sydney, Australia and formerly of Creagh, Kenagh, Longford



The death has occurred on Sunday, November 12 of Maureen Eyears (nee Marlowe), Sydney, Australia and formerly of Creagh, Keenagh, Longford, passed away peacefully in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford after a short illness bravely borne.

Maureen will be sadly missed by her husband Philip, daughter Terry, sons Derek, Paul, Raymond and David, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Chantelle, liam, Lachlan, levi, Clancy and Turiee, great- grandchildren Caidan and Maison, sisters Betty and Anne, brother Sean, sister-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law Stephen, Allan and Steve, uncle Seamus Finn (Longford), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends in Longford and back home in Sydney, Australia. May She Rest In Peace.

Maureen's remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford, on Wednesday, November 15 from 7pm until 8.30pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Chapel on Thursday, November 16 at 1pm followed with Cremation, in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan, at 3pm. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Lena Carrig (née Mannion), 31 Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford / Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, November 12 of Lena Carrig (nee Mannion), 31 Annaly Park, Longford and formerly Ardkeel, Roscommon, suddenly at her home.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Edward ‘Bobby’, children Catherine, John, Deirdre and Martina, grandchildren, great grandchild Oisin, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday, November 13 from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning November 14 to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House strictly private on Tuesday morning family only please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul c/o Kellys Funeral Directors, Dublin Road, Longford.



Jerome James McEvoy, Main Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, November 12 of Jerome James McEvoy, Main Street, Granard, Longford. A resident of Laurel Lodge, Longford, he died peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital and Laurel Lodge. Predeceased by his parents Jerome and Eileen. Brother of Helen Bríd, and Michael. Uncle of Alan (R.I.P.) Ben, Rachel, Simon, Peter, and Fiona. Sadly missed by his family, brother in law, sister in law, relatives, friends, neighbours and the caring community of Granard. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral home, Barrack Street, Granard on Tuesday, November 14 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, November 15 to St Mary's Church Granard for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Granardkille New Cemetery.



Alex Kane, Green View, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family at the General Hospital Mullingar., on Saturday, November 11 of Alex Kane, Green View, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Loving husband of Ellen (Nelly) and dear father of Frank, Patrick and Mary, brother of Michael and Brian and the late Jimmy and Mary Rose. Very sadly missed by his family, his sister in law Anna May, his son in law Jamie, his daughters in law Mary and Orla, his much loved grandchildren Emma, Daniel, Rebecca, Conor, James, Frank, Mark, Aimee and Ava, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, colleagues and his loyal staff throughout the years. May he Rest In Peace.

Mass of the resurrection on Tuesday, November 14 at 12 noon in St Mary's church followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Mary Reilly (née Moffatt), Balloo, Lisryan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar, on Sunday, November 12 of Mary Reilly (née Moffatt), Balloo, Lisryan, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by her daughter Dympna. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, sons Gerry, Padraig, Eamonn and Aidan; daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Balloo, Lisryan, on Tuesday, November 14 from 4pm, followed by prayers at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, November 15 to St Mary's Church, Boherquill, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Boherquill. Family time on Wednesday morning, please.

James McCann, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, November 12 of James McCann, Ballytoohey, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon, suddenly in the Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Nan (Griffinstown, Kinnegad), Margaret (England), nephews, nieces, brother in law and good neighbours and friends. May James Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the Regional Hospital Mortuary, Mullingar on Tuesday, November 14 from 4.30pm with removal afterwards at 5.30pm to Whitehall Church, Tarmonbarry to arrive at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 15 at 12pm with burial afterwards in Clondra Cemetery, Co Longford. Family Flowers Only Please.

Aidan Reilly, Forest View House, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Navan, Meath

The death occurred on Sunday, November 12 of Aidan Reilly, Forest View House, Castlepollard, Westmeath and formerly Drumconrath, Navan, Co Meath.

Predeceased by his dad Willie, mother Jennie and brother Damian. Peacefully at Forest View House, Castlepollard surrounded by his sister Helen, brother-in-law David Donegan, niece Jennifer, carers & friends.

He will be very sadly missed by his sister Helen, brother-in-law David, niece Jennifer, loving carers, relatives & friends. May Aidan Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his sisters Helen Donegan's House, Flower Hill, Navan from 5pm to 9pm on Monday, November 13. Removal on Tuesday, November 14 at 10am to arrive to St Peter & Paul's Church, Drumconrath for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Drumconrath Cemetery.

Peter Leo ‘Pee’ Heeran, Aughaboneill, Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Galway University Hospital, on Saturday, November 11 of Peter Leo ‘Pee’ Heeran, Aughaboneill, Gorvagh, Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Mary (Ewing) and his brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his nephew Darren, Maggie and grand nieces Mary Catherine, Erin and Ciara, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 14 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Foxfield (via Laura Lake) . Burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery.



Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), New York City and formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), recently deceased in New York City aged 91. Born in Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sister of the late Philomena McCartin (nee McGarry), and sister-in-law of Eddie McCartin, Drumgowna, Mohill. Survived by her sister Mary Josephine Gentry, Hastings, U.K. Mourned by her children: Katherine, Cordelia, and Jay Grimm, their spouses and grandchildren, in the U.K. and America.



