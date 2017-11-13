Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 13, 2017

Lena Carrig (née Mannion), 31 Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford / Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, November 12 of Lena Carrig (nee Mannion), 31 Annaly Park, Longford and formerly Ardkeel, Roscommon, suddenly at her home.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Edward ‘Bobby’, children Catherine, John, Deirdre and Martina, grandchildren, great grandchild Oisin, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday, November 13 from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning November 14 to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House strictly private on Tuesday morning family only please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul c/o Kellys Funeral Directors, Dublin Road, Longford.



Jerome James McEvoy, Main Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, November 12 of Jerome James McEvoy, Main Street, Granard, Longford. A resident of Laurel Lodge, Longford, he died peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital and Laurel Lodge. Predeceased by his parents Jerome and Eileen. Brother of Helen Bríd, and Michael. Uncle of Alan (R.I.P.) Ben, Rachel, Simon, Peter, and Fiona. Sadly missed by his family, brother in law, sister in law, relatives, friends, neighbours and the caring community of Granard. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral home, Barrack Street, Granard on Tuesday, November 14 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, November 15 to St Mary's Church Granard for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Granardkille New Cemetery.



Alex Kane, Green View, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family at the General Hospital Mullingar., on Saturday, November 11 of Alex Kane, Green View, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Loving husband of Ellen (Nelly) and dear father of Frank, Patrick and Mary, brother of Michael and Brian and the late Jimmy and Mary Rose. Very sadly missed by his family, his sister in law Anna May, his son in law Jamie, his daughters in law Mary and Orla, his much loved grandchildren Emma, Daniel, Rebecca, Conor, James, Frank, Mark, Aimee and Ava, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, colleagues and his loyal staff throughout the years. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Monday, November 13 from 4pm with evening prayers at 6pm. Mass of the resurrection on Tuesday, November 14 at 12 noon in St Mary's church followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Mary Reilly (née Moffatt), Balloo, Lisryan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar, on Sunday, November 12 of Mary Reilly (née Moffatt), Balloo, Lisryan, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by her daughter Dympna. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, sons Gerry, Padraig, Eamonn and Aidan; daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Balloo, Lisryan, on Tuesday, November 14 from 4pm, followed by prayers at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, November 15 to St Mary's Church, Boherquill, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Boherquill. Family time on Wednesday morning, please.



Peter Leo ‘Pee’ Heeran, Aughaboneill, Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Galway University Hospital, on Saturday, November 11 of Peter Leo ‘Pee’ Heeran, Aughaboneill, Gorvagh, Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Mary (Ewing) and his brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his nephew Darren, Maggie and grand nieces Mary Catherine, Erin and Ciara, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon from 4.30pm on Monday, November 13, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Foxfield (via Laura Lake) arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Kate McKenny (née Cosgrove), Cashel, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital in her 94th year, on Friday, November 10 of Kate McKenny (nee Cosgrove) Cashel House, Cashel, Dromahair, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary Scollan, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, sons Padraig (Coothall, Boyle) Seamus (Lavally, Ballintogher) Joe (Cashel House). Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Killenummery, on Monday, November 13 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family time on Monday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to SHOUT care of any family member or Funeral Director. One way traffic system in operation.



Patrick ‘Patsy’ Tiernan, Carrowreagh, Athleague, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Thursday, November 9 of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Tiernan, Carrowreagh, Athleague, Roscommon. Patsy, will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, sons Peter, Michael and Patrick, sister Kathleen Gilmore (Oranmore), brother Tom (Raheny), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 13 at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Athleague with burial afterwards in Athleague Cemetery.

Eamonn Donlon, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family, on Saturday, November 11 of Eamonn Donlon, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Philomena, sister Maisie Mc Laughlin, Forgney, brother Liam, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and loyal friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 13 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Tang with burial afterwards in Temple-a-Valley Cemetery.

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), New York City and formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), recently deceased in New York City aged 91. Born in Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sister of the late Philomena McCartin (nee McGarry), and sister-in-law of Eddie McCartin, Drumgowna, Mohill. Survived by her sister Mary Josephine Gentry, Hastings, U.K. Mourned by her children: Katherine, Cordelia, and Jay Grimm, their spouses and grandchildren, in the U.K. and America.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie