Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 12, 2017

Eamonn Donlon, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, Peacefully surrounded by his family, on Saturday, November 11 of Eamonn Donlon, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Philomena, sister Maisie Mc Laughlin, Forgney, brother Liam, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and loyal friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon on Sunday, November 12 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm, followed by removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Tang, at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 13 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Temple-a-Valley Cemetery.



Peter Leo ‘Pee’ Heeran, Aughaboneill, Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Galway University Hospital, on Saturday, November 11 of Peter Leo ‘Pee’ Heeran, Aughaboneill, Gorvagh, Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Mary (Ewing) and his brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his nephew Darren, Maggie and grand nieces Mary Catherine, Erin and Ciara, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon from 4.30pm on Monday, November 13, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Foxfield (via Laura Lake) arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Kate McKenny (née Cosgrove), Cashel, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital in her 94th year, on Friday, November 10 of Kate McKenny (nee Cosgrove) Cashel House, Cashel, Dromahair, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary Scollan, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, sons Padraig (Coothall, Boyle) Seamus (Lavally, Ballintogher) Joe (Cashel House). Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, November 12 from 4pm to 10pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Killenummery, on Monday, November 13 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family time on Monday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to SHOUT care of any family member or Funeral Director. One way traffic system in operation.



Patrick ‘Patsy’ Tiernan, Carrowreagh, Athleague, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Thursday, November 9 of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Tiernan, Carrowreagh, Athleague, Roscommon. Patsy, will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, sons Peter, Michael and Patrick, sister Kathleen Gilmore (Oranmore), brother Tom (Raheny), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Hamrock's Funeral Home, Athleague on Sunday evening, November 12 from 4pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Athleague. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 13 at 11am with burial afterwards in Athleague Cemetery.

Robert ‘Bob’ McCauley, Clonfad, Kinnegad, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at his family home, on Sunday, November 12 of Robert ‘Bob’ McCauley, Clonfad, Kinnegad, Westmeath. Predeceased by his wife Betty and sister Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Patricia (Harrington) and Catherine (Kenny), sons Ambrose, John, Anthony, Bob and Millie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. May Bob Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his family home on Monday, November 13 from 2pm until 6pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St Mary's Church, Kinnegad at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 14 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Coralstown Cemetery.



Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), New York City and formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), recently deceased in New York City aged 91. Born in Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sister of the late Philomena McCartin (nee McGarry), and sister-in-law of Eddie McCartin, Drumgowna, Mohill. Survived by her sister Mary Josephine Gentry, Hastings, U.K. Mourned by her children: Katherine, Cordelia, and Jay Grimm, their spouses and grandchildren, in the U.K. and America.



