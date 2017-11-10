Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 10, 2017

William ‘Willie’ Caldwell, Robinstown, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, November 9 of William ‘Willie’ Caldwell, Robinstown, Granard, Co Longford, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his sister Mary and brothers John and Peter. Beloved husband of Bridget and loving father of Deirdre, Maeve, Peter, Dympna and Aileen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, his sister Rose, adored grandchildren Dylan, Evan, Alanna, Katelyn, Kevin, Ciara, David, William, Stephen and Niamh, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown on Friday, November 10 from 4.15pm to 6.30pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Granard arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 11 at 12 noon followed by burial to Granardkille Old Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Team, Longford c/o Fintan Flood, Funeral Director, Granard or any family member. House private on Saturday morning please.

Annie Mahon (née O'Loughlin), Kilnatruhan, Killoe, Longford / Gort, Galway

The death occurred on Wednesday, November 8 of Annie Mahon (née O'Loughlin), Kilnatruhan, Killoe, Longford, formerly of Gort, Co Galway. Loving wife of Andy and darling mother of Michael, Siobhán, Yvonne (Crilly) and Kevin. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, brothers Paul and Tommy, daughters-in-law Caroline and Anne, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren Kyrie, Leonie, Luke, Shane, Bobby, James, Daniel and Conor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Friday, November 10 from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday, November 11 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cullyfad Cemetery. House private please.



Frances Campbell (née O'Donnell), Roscunnish House, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Tubbercurry, Sligo

The death occurred on Thursday, November 9 of Frances ‘Frank’ Campbell (nee O'Donnell) Roscunnish House, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, formerly of Cloonacool, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Seamus, daughters Orlagh, Aoibhinne and Ríona, sons in laws, Tom and John, granddaughters, Caoimhe, Niamh and Fiadh. Sadly missed by her brother, Paud, sister, Maureen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends and best and faithful friend, Monica. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday, November 10 from 1 to 9pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, November 11 at 12 noon in St Patrick's church, Drumshanbo followed by interment in Ardcarne cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to north west hospice. Ar dhéis De go raibh a anam.



Teresa Gaffney, Acres, Cavan

The death occurred recently of Teresa Gaffney, Acres, Cavan and Chicago, U.S.A. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister Margaret, relatives neighbours and friends. Removal on Saturday, November 11 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), New York City and formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), recently deceased in New York City aged 91. Born in Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sister of the late Philomena McCartin (nee McGarry), and sister-in-law of Eddie McCartin, Drumgowna, Mohill. Survived by her sister Mary Josephine Gentry, Hastings, U.K. Mourned by her children: Katherine, Cordelia, and Jay Grimm, their spouses and grandchildren, in the U.K. and America.



