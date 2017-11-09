Deaths in Longford - Thursday, November 9, 2017

Annie Mahon (née O'Loughlin), Kilnatruhan, Killoe, Longford / Gort, Galway

The death occurred on Wednesday, November 8 of Annie Mahon (née O'Loughlin), Kilnatruhan, Killoe, Longford, formerly of Gort, Co Galway. Loving wife of Andy and darling mother of Michael, Siobhán, Yvonne (Crilly) and Kevin. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, brothers Paul and Tommy, daughters-in-law Caroline and Anne, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren Kyrie, Leonie, Luke, Shane, Bobby, James, Daniel and Conor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Friday, November 10 from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday, November 11 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cullyfad Cemetery. House private please.



Anthony Carberry, Farneyhoogan, Longford and formerly of St Mel's Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Monday, November 6 of Anthony ''Badger'' Carberry, Farneyhoogan, Longford and formerly of St Mel's Road, Longford Town, Longford. Brother of the late baby Gerard, also Gerry and Mary and uncle to niece Ava. Deeply regretted and greatly missed by his parents Tony and Lily, son Tony, brothers Wayne, Kieran and Michael, sisters Adell (Dunleavy) and Alicia, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, Godson, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 9 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford at 11am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm. No flowers please by request. Donations, if desired, to Longford Counselling Services care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Dublin Road, Longford.



Thomas Clabby, Templeogue, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, November 5 of Thomas Clabby, Templeogue, Dublin and formerly Lisnacusha, Lanesboro, Co Longford, peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Beloved husband of May and dear father of Gerard and Liam. Brother of the late PJ and Dympna (Dee). Very sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Marion and Emma Jane, his loving and much loved grandchildren Grace, Hannah and Daniel, brothers John and William, sister Marcella, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to all the staff of The Marlay Nursing Home for their loving care and kindness.

Removal on Thursday morning November 9 to St Pius X Church, Templeogue, for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. All further enquiries to Massey Bros. Templeogue Village, 01 4907601.



Teresa Gaffney, Acres, Cavan

The death occurred recently of Teresa Gaffney, Acres, Cavan and Chicago, U.S.A. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister Margaret, relatives neighbours and friends. Removal on Saturday, November 11 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), New York City and formerly Mohill, Co Leitrim

Teresa Grimm (nee McGarry), recently deceased in New York City aged 91. Born in Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Sister of the late Philomena McCartin (nee McGarry), and sister-in-law of Eddie McCartin, Drumgowna, Mohill. Survived by her sister Mary Josephine Gentry, Hastings, U.K. Mourned by her children: Katherine, Cordelia, and Jay Grimm, their spouses and grandchildren, in the U.K. and America.

John Joseph ‘Jackie’ Gallagher, Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Glenade, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, on Tuesday, November 7 of John Joseph ‘Jackie’ Gallagher, Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim and formerly Glenade, Leitrim. Beloved husband of Tess and loving father of Máirín, Niall, Finola and Aileen and father-in-law of Lorraine. Much loved Grandad (Gaga) of Wendy, David, Keva, Dale, Naoise and Jack. He will be sadly missed by his sister, Kathleen (Grange, Sligo) and brother, Aiden (Enniscrone), his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 9 at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by interment in Oughteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, if desired to The Parkinson’s Assoc. of Ireland c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors. Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Flood, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, November 4 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Flood, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; peacefully, at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his brother Jimmy and sister Sheila; brother-in-law, nephews, niece, cousins, relatives, and a large circle of neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 9 in St Feichin's Church, Fore at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Collinstown.



Fr PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, November 1 of Fr PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim, passed away peacefully in Wanganui, New Zealand in his 97th year. He was predeceased by his parents Charlie and Katie (nee Monaghan), sister Maura Faughnan (Annaduff) and brother John (Ballinamore). Sadly missed by his brothers Fr Cathal CSsR (Dundalk), Micheal (Mohill), sister Teasie Reynolds (Dublin), sister in law Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grand nephew, great grand nieces, Bishop Charles Drennan, Bishop Emeritus Peter Cullinane, fellow priests of the Diocese of Palmerston North, relatives and friends.

His Funeral Mass takes place in Wanganui on Thursday, November 9. Requiescat In Pace. Fr PJ was educated at Mohill Boys National School, St Mel's College Longford and All Hallows College Drumcondra, Dublin. He was ordained a priest in All Hallows on Sunday, June 30, 1946, and celebrated his first Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. His priestly ministry was spent entirely in New Zealand (Wellington (lower lotts), Christchurch, Taihape, Palmerston North and Wanganui). Euntes Docete Omnes Gentes.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie