Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Thomas Clabby, Templeogue, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, November 5 of Thomas Clabby, Templeogue, Dublin and formerly Lisnacusha, Lanesboro, Co Longford, peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Beloved husband of May and dear father of Gerard and Liam. Brother of the late PJ and Dympna (Dee). Very sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Marion and Emma Jane, his loving and much loved grandchildren Grace, Hannah and Daniel, brothers John and William, sister Marcella, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to all the staff of The Marlay Nursing Home for their loving care and kindness.

Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, Templeogue Village, this Wednesday, November 8 from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning November 9 to St Pius X Church, Templeogue, for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. All further enquiries to Massey Bros. Templeogue Village, 01 4907601.

Maureen Sheridan (née O'Reilly), Robinstown, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, November 5 of Maureen Sheridan (nee O'Reilly), Robinstown, Granard, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of her family, the nurses and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham.

Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Anna (Farrell), Rosaleen (Farrelly), and brother Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Brian, Shane, Liam, Mel, Paul, Colm, Felim and daughters Mary and Ita, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Brendan (Killashandra), Jim-Joe (Epsom, England) and sister Chrissie (Glasgow), her adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Tuesday, November 7 from 4.15pm until 7pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 8 at 11am, followed by burial in Granardkille Old Cemetery.

Dermot Smith, 14 Cherrymount, Keadue Lane, Cavan Town, Cavan / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, November 6 of Dermot Smith, 14 Cherrymount, Keadue Lane, Cavan and formerly Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital.

Beloved husband of Irene and devoted father of Jackie, Alice, David ‘Duxy’, Martina, Dermot and Eithne. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Gina, sons-in-law Kevin, Eamon, Gav and Tommy, his adored grandchildren Stacey, Christopher, Sean, Cara, Ryan, Ellie, Emma, Sara and Mia, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, November 7 from 2pm until 9pm. House private to Family thereafter. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 8 at 12noon in the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan followed by burial in Cullies Cemetery.

Esther McKiernan (née Sheridan), Churchtown, Dublin / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, November 5 of Esther McKiernan (née Sheridan), Churchtown, Dublin 14 and formerly of Legga, Moyne, Co Longford and ex nursing staff of Clonskeagh Hospital, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mountpleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock.

Beloved wife of the late Brian, loving and much loved mother of Marie (Purcell), adoring and proud granny of Ann-Marie, Vivien and Philip, and great-grandmother of Megan. Very deeply regretted by her daughter, son-in-law James, grandchildren, great granddaughter, Philip’s wife Sarah, dear brother Joe (Abbeylara) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and carers. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Dundrum on Tuesday, November 7. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 8 at 10.30am in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum, followed by burial at St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare.



Paddy Reynolds, Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, November 6 of Paddy Reynolds, Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his brothers. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the Chapel at the rear of St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, November 7 from 5pm – 7pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill on Wednesday morning November 8 for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund, Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.



Elizabeth Galligan (née Creegan), Cootehill Road, Cavan Town, Cavan / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, November 6 of Elizabeth Galligan (nee Creegan) Cootehill Road, Cavan and formerly Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family, in her 96th year.

Beloved wife of the late Jack Galligan and devoted mother of Marie, Seán and Christina. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Breda, her adored grandchildren, Conor, Regan and Caoimhe, her nephews, nieces, neighbours, all her relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, November 7 from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, November 8 at 2pm on foot, to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Killygarry. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu would be appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul, Cavan, C/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Road, Cavan or any family member.

Misha ‘Micele’ Arandelovic, Corrachole, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, November 5 of Misha ‘Micele’ Arandelovic, Corrachole, Ballinamore, Leitrim and formerly of Leskovac, Serbia.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie (nee Fox), his daughters Niamh and Lorraine and son Anton, his sister, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Interment in Leskovac, Serbia on Tuesday, November 7 following Mass of Christian Burial

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Flood, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, November 4 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Flood, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; peacefully, at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his brother Jimmy and sister Sheila; brother-in-law, nephews, niece, cousins, relatives, and a large circle of neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the Midland Regional Hospital Mortuary, Mullingar on Tuesday, November 7 from 5pm, leaving at 6.15pm, to arrive at St Feichin's Church, Fore at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 9 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Collinstown.



Fr PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, November 1 of Fr PJ Cumiskey, Green Road, Mohill, Leitrim, passed away peacefully in Wanganui, New Zealand in his 97th year. He was predeceased by his parents Charlie and Katie (nee Monaghan), sister Maura Faughnan (Annaduff) and brother John (Ballinamore). Sadly missed by his brothers Fr Cathal CSsR (Dundalk), Micheal (Mohill), sister Teasie Reynolds (Dublin), sister in law Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grand nephew, great grand nieces, Bishop Charles Drennan, Bishop Emeritus Peter Cullinane, fellow priests of the Diocese of Palmerston North, relatives and friends.

His Funeral Mass takes place in Wanganui on Thursday, November 9. Requiescat In Pace. Fr PJ was educated at Mohill Boys National School, St Mel's College Longford and All Hallows College Drumcondra, Dublin. He was ordained a priest in All Hallows on Sunday, June 30, 1946, and celebrated his first Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. His priestly ministry was spent entirely in New Zealand (Wellington (lower lotts), Christchurch, Taihape, Palmerston North and Wanganui). Euntes Docete Omnes Gentes.

