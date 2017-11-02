Deaths in Longford - Thursday, November 2, 2017

Pat ‘Paddy’ McGowan, Ballymakeegan, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, October 30 of Pat ‘Paddy’ McGowan, Ballymakeegan, Longford formerly of Wood Products Longford, at St James Hospital, Dublin.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, daughter Louise, son Colm, grandchildren Tomás and Eoin, brothers Liam, Michael, John and Anthony, sisters Mary McGinnity and Margaret Fox, sister-in-law Annamai Plunkett, aunt Maureen, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, November 2 from 4pm until 8pm. Family time on Friday morning November 3 please. Removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation to any family member.

Joseph Cummins, 8 Geraldine Terrace, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, October 31 of Joseph Cummins, 8 Geraldine Terrace, Longford Town, Longford, formerly Carrickedmond. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters. Maureen (Newcastlewest) ,Bernadette (Regan, Carrick on Shannon), Paddy (Santry), Tom and Jim (Waterford), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Friday evening, November 3 from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 4 in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Murtagh, No 7 Tráthnona, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, November 1, of Elizabeth ‘Betty; Murtagh, No 7 Tráthnona, Ballinamore, Leitrim and formerly Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford and New York. Predeceased by sisters Anna, Mary, Margaret and Rose, brothers Jimmy and Terry. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Mary Murtagh, Drumreilly, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday, November 2 from 5pm until 6pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, November 3 at 11am followed by burial in Drumlea Cemetery.

Michael Brennan, Cullentra, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, October 30 of Michael Brennan, Cullentra, Newtowncashel, Co Longford, at Midlands General Hospital Mullingar. Predeceased by sisters Nancy, Gretta and Mary, brother Johnny. Deeply regretted by his niece Catherine Convey (Strokestown), and nephews, Kevin Cox (Legan) and PJ Cox (Bornacoola), neighbours, relatives and friends RIP.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 2 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.



Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, in London, on Thursday, October 12 of Michael Hagan, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford. Reposing at the residence of his sister, Liz and James Breslin, 16 Hazel Grove, Clonbalt Woods, Longford on Saturday, November 4 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday, November 5 to St Mary's Church, Legga for Mass at 11.45am. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

Vincent Drumm, Phibsborough, Dublin / Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, October 26 of Vincent Drumm, Phibsborough, Dublin, and formerly of Granard, suddenly at his home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Brigid (Bebe) and dear father of Donal and Noreen; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Christopher and Caroline, sister-in-law, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral on Thursday, November 2 after Mass at 10.30am in St Peter’s Church, Phibsborough to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Maura Dillon, Drumconny, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, on Wednesday, November 1 of Maura Dillon, Drumconny, Mohill, Leitrim. Loving sister of the late Jim, Bridie (Kluska) and Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anna, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Arus Carolan, Mohill on Thursday, November 2 from 4pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone arriving at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.



