Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - evening

Noel Ward, Sonnagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Monday, October 23 of Noel Ward, Sonnagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Loving husband of Kathleen and dear father of Sean, Geraldine, Lisa and Noelle, deeply regretted by his brothers Mattie, John Francis and Michael, sister Mary, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon to 9pm on Wednesday, October 25 with removal on Thursday, August 26 arriving at St Colmcille Church, Aughnacliffe for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Longford Palliative Care c/o Martin Farrell and Sons, Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member. Due to limited parking at the family home there is a shuttle bus service from Fr Mc Gee football pitch to house.



Hugh ‘Hugo’ Donnelly, Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred on Sunday, October 22 of Hugh ‘Hugo’ Donnelly, Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford/ Dublin, peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague. Predeceased by his wife Patricia and daughter Maureen. Deeply regretted by his daughters Pauline and Patricia, sons-in-law David, Donal and David, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 11 am on Thursday, October 26 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Bridget ‘Bridie’ McDonnell, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford Town, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, October 21 of Bridget ‘Bridie’ McDonnell, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford town, Longford and formerly of Lisnageeragh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her mother Ellen, her father Tom and her brother Paddy. Sadly missed by her nephew Kieran and his wife Andrea, niece Susan, her good friend Iris, the staff and residents of St Joseph’s Care Centre, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Hospital Chapel on Wednesday October 25 from 9am until 10.30am followed by Mass of the Resurrection also in the Chapel at 11am. Interment afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Kate Ryan (née Mulvihill), Ballinwear, Nenagh, Tipperary / Templemore, Tipperary / Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, October 23 of Kate Ryan (nee Mulvihill), Ballinwear, Nenagh, also of Crannagh, Castleiney, Templemore and formerly Cornadough, Newtowncashel, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Martin, deeply regretted by her son, Ted, daughter Aileen (Geehan, Templetuohy), sister Mary (London), son-in-law Gerard, daughter-in-law Winnie, grandchildren Brian, Philip, Emily, Martin and Anna, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Tuesday evening October 24 from 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy at 7pm, to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, October 25 at 11.30am. Interment in Ardcroney Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please.

Kathleen McGovern, Dun na Bó, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 23 of Kathleen McGovern, Dun na Bo, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim and formerly Birmingham and Moher, Derradda, peacefully at the Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposed at her residence in Ballinamore from 7pm on Monday evening October 23 until 4pm on Tuesday, October 24. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Tuesday evening arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning October 25 at 11am followed by burial in St Brigid’s cemetery, Corraleehan.



Daniel ‘Dan’ Keegan, Cloone Road, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, October 21 of Daniel (Dan) Keegan of Cloone Road, Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully. Predeceased by his brothers; Sean, Frank and Bartley and his sister Bridie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters; Maisie Slevin (USA), Kathleen Reilly (Corrick, Aughnacliffe) and Sr. Rosemary (Franciscan Convent Ballinasloe), sister-in-law; Molly Keegan (Cloone), nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, October 24 from 4pm to 11pm with remains to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cloone on Wednesday, October 25 for funeral mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards to Cloone new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cloone Defibrillator Group c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Peggy Moran (née Conifrey), Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at The North West Hospice, Sligo, on Tuesday, October 24 of Peggy Moran (née Conifrey), late of Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo, Leitrim. Wife of the late Willie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; Ann Early (Mohill), Aidan (Drumshanbo), Maeve Quinn (Cloone), Fergus (Drumshanbo), son-in-law; Padraig, daughters-in-law; Kathleen and Geraldine, grandchildren; Alan, Paul, Ciara, Niall, Tara, Brian, Kevin, Colin, Megan, sisters; Kathleen Conifrey and Eithne Cahill, brother; Paddy, sister-in-law; Eileen Conifrey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Peggy Rest in Peace.

Peggy will be reposing at her home on Wednesday, October 25 from 1pm - 10pm. Removal on Thursday, October 26 to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment to the New Cemetery, Drumshanbo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice c/o Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill. House private on Thursday morning please. Enquiries to David on 087 804 5115.



TP Shanley, London and formerly Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 16 of TP Shanley, Bromley, London and formerly from Cloonturk, Dromod, Co Leitrim October, peacefully following a short illness at his home in Bromley. Sadly missed by his wife Tina, daughter Mary, granddaughter Florence, son in law Sean, brothers Seamus (Ballinamore) and Michael John (Cloonturk), sisters Mary Connolly (USA), Rosie Lyons (USA), Luana McDonagh (Dublin), and Patricia Creegan (London), brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, special friend Eileen his extended family and a large circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral to take place in Bromley.

