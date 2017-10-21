Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 21, 2017

Gerry Callaghan, Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, October 20 of Gerry Callaghan, Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Teresa, adored dad of Olivia and Fiona, much loved son of Tom and the late Katie, brother of Ollie, Liam, Aileen and Ethna. Gerry will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, father, brothers, sisters, mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, October 21 from 4pm to 7pm and on Sunday, October 22 from 2pm to 7pm. House private outside of these times please. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, October 23 in Strokestown Parish Church followed by burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

Please use shuttle service provided from Bank of Ireland, Church Street, Strokestown, for travel to and from the residence throughout reposal time. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Luke's Oncology Unit c/o Kieran Leavy, Funeral Director, Scramogue, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon.

Pauline Doyle (née Murray), Farrinseer, Cornafean, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred on Wednesday, October 18 of Pauline Doyle (nee Murray) Farrinseer, Cornafean, Arva, Co Cavan. Wife of the late Josie Doyle. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing children Gerard and Fiona, grandchildren Jolene, Jamie, Killian and Paidi, brother Michael, son-in-law, Pauric, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning, October 21 to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Coronea for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Denis Igoe, Pearsonsbrook, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath / Glasson, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, October 20 of Denis Igoe, Pearsonsbrook, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath/ Glasson, Westmeath, passed away peacefully in Roscommon Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Betty, daughter Maura, sons Liam, Michael, Denis, John, Oliver and Conor, his brother Fr Michael S.M.A, son in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone on Saturday, October 21 from 3.30pm with removal at 5.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 22 at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.



Kathleen Kellaghan (née Corroon), Hill View, Rathwire, Killucan, Westmeath

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 17 of Kathleen Kellaghan (new Corroon), Hill View, Rathwire, Co Westmeath. Retired shopkeeper, in the loving care of the Nurses & Staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan. Predeceased by her husband Sean and her brother Willie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin and Richard, daughter Helen, brother Mickey, sister Maureen (Giles), brothers in law, sisters in law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren David and Sarah, great-grandchild Sean, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 21 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathwire followed by burial in local cemetery.

May McManus (née Mannion), 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at her residence in the loving care of her family, on Thursday, October 19 of May McManus (née Mannion), 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim, formerly Tully Carrigallen and Ballyglass Ballinagare Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Loughlin, loving daughter Frances (Maguire) Pottle, Ballyconnell son-in-law Philip adored grandsons Donal and Adrian, sisters Teresa, Eileen, Nancy and Rita, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal from her residence to St Mary's Church, Carrigallen on Saturday, October 21 arriving at 12 noon for Funeral Mass, burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to I.C.U. Cavan General Hospital c/o Mc Guckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.



Jack Faughnan, Faulties, Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, October 16 of Jack Faughnan, St John’s Avenue, Yonkers, New York, (formerly of Faulties, Dromod, Co Leitrim). Predeceased by his wife Sheila and his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by sons Sean and Stephen, daughter Sinead, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers Vincent and Stephen sisters Moira and Angela, brothers in law, sisters in law, his extended family and a large circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Barnaba's Church, Yonkers, New York on Saturday, October 21, followed by laying to rest in the family crypt.

Dermot Gallagher, Melvin Court, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Thursday, October 19 of Dermot Gallagher, Melvin Court, Kinlough, Leitrim. Beloved son of the late Paddy and Patricia Gallagher, Mullinaleck, Kinlough, and loving brother of Yvonne, Colm and John. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Dermot rest in eternal peace.

Reposing at the Gilmartin Funeral Home, Kinlough on Sunday, October 22 from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Home private to family from 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, arriving for reception prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, October 23 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to North Leitrim Men’s Group, Manorhamilton, care of Conlan & Breslin Funerals. Enquiries to Conlan & Breslin Funerals on 086 249 2036.

Patrick ‘Patsy’ McCann, Park Road, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, on Friday, October 20 of Patrick ‘Patsy’ McCann, Park Road, Manorhamilton, Leitrim. Patsy will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bernadette, his daughters Annie Clancy, Bernie Fox, Mary Geoghegan, Una McCrae, Caroline, Geraldine Cullen; His sons Padraig, Hughie, Kevin and the late Seamus RIP; his sister Cassie McCaftrey; sons in law, daughters in law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence at Park Road on Sunday, October 22 from 2pm until 10pm with family break time from 6 until 7pm; removal on Monday, October 23 to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton for 12 noon funeral mass with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery, Glencar. House private at all other times.

Family flowers only; Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Patrick's Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, Carrick on Shannon or Our Lady's Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton C/O any family member or funeral director.



