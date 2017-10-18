Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Gerard Fitzgerald, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford / Naas, Kildare



The death occurred on Monday, October 16 of Gerard Fitzgerald, Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Nass, Co Kildare, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his mother Mary, father Joseph, brothers Senan and John.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Clair (Baxter), sons Martin and Joe, sisters Josephine (Cashman) and Margaret (Byrne), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law Aiden, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Daniel, Aaron, Emer, Thomas and Leo, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his beloved pet Trigger. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday, October 18 from 6pm until 8pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday, October 19 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St Luke’s Hospital.



Jim ‘James’ Mulleady, Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 17 of Jim ‘James’ Mulleady, Barnacor, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Recently predeceased by his brother Tom. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Carole, sons Gerard, Seamus and Declan, sisters Molly (Lovell), Cissie (Duggan) and Eileen (Leslie), brothers Dan and Barney, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, October 19 from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, October 20 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Shrule Old Graveyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice.

Paddy Faul, Humbert Street, Tubbercurry, Sligo / Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Tuesday, October 17 of Paddy Faul, Humbert Street, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo and formerly of Birmingham, England and Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo in the loving care of his family.

Beloved husband of Mary and dearly loved father of Frances. Sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son-in-law Stuart, granddaughter Fiona, brother Des, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Paddy will repose at Coen's Funeral Home, The Square, Tubbercurry, on Wednesday, October 18, from 5pm until 7pm with removal to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Tubbercurry, arriving at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, October 19 at 11.30am with the funeral proceeding to Rhue Cemetery.

Bridie Tighe (née Feeney), Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, October 16 of Bridie Tighe (nee Feeney), Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon/ Strokestown, Roscommon, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife and best friend of Paddy and much loved mother of Patrick and Kieran. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law Róisín and Anne, grandchildren, brother Pearse, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, October 18 from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday, October 19 to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to Roscommon-Mayo Hospice, care of Pat McHugh, Funeral Director, Strokestown.

