Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 15, 2017

Michael ‘Mike’ Neary, Ballinakill, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, October 12 of Michael ‘Mike’ Neary, Ballinakill, Killashee, Longford. Predeceased by his daughter Patricia Duignan. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Mike will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Cella, daughters Eilish (Feeley), Dorothy (Boylan), Trudy (Farrell) and Rita (Phillips), sons Michael and Enda, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Sunday, October 15 from 4pm until 6pm, followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Killashee arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday October 16 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care or the Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private please.



Teresa Toher (née Beirne), Brianstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in her 97th year at St. Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Friday, October 13 of Teresa Toher (née Beirne), Brianstown, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Joe and daughter Teresa (Tubridy), her brothers Frankie, Rev Fr James and also by her sisters Marcella and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her loving family Harry, Ann (McGreal), Joseph, Geraldine (Furher), James, Betty (Joyce), Frank and Nicholas, 18 grandchildren,16 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Ruedi and Tom, daughters-in-law Ann, Mary, Monica and Mary, sister Geraldine Kelleghan, sister-in-law Eileen Casey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Sunday, October 15 from 3pm until 6pm with prayers at 4.30pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, to arrive at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Care Centre Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon's Funeral Directors or any family member.

James Patrick Croke, Ballinacross, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, on Saturday, October 14 of James Patrick Croke, Ballinacross, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his mother Teresa. Sadly missed by his father Jimmy, brother Paul, sister Helen, brother-in-law Adrian, nephews James and Rory, nieces Paula and Juno, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Sunday, October 15 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 16 at 11am burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery



Breda O'Grady (née Blacoe), Mullingar Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred on Friday, October 13 of Breda O'Grady (nee Blacoe) - Mullingar Road, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, peacefully at home in the devoted care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Austin and very dear mother of Oliver. She will be very sadly missed by her son Oliver and his wife Olivia, her adored grandchildren Austin and Taylor, sister-in-law Molly, brothers-in-law John and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends. May Breda Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 15 at 11.30am in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, followed by burial in Whitehall Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Hospice Homecare, Mary Street, Mullingar.

Dorothy Cahill (née Kelly), Ardilaun, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, in the tender and devoted care of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Friday, October 13 of Dorothy Cahill, Ardilaun, Athlone and late of the Hill of Berries. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Karen, Jennifer, Alison & Lorraine, brothers, sisters, adored grandchildren Tom, Mia, Fionn, Thomas, Rose, & Anna, sons-in-law John, Cormac, Aongus & David, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand on Sunday, October 15 from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, October 16 at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. "House private please".

Hubert ‘Hugh’ Fowley, Leixlip, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff at T.L.C Nursing Home, Straffan, on Friday, October 13 of Hubert ‘Hugh’ Fowley, Leixlip, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim. Hubert (Hugh), beloved husband of the late Helen (Nelly), dear father of Tina and predeceased by his brothers Sean and Eugene. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Tina, sisters Patsy, Cassie, Margaret, Marion and Veronica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and great friends. RIP.

Reposing at T.L.C Nursing Home, Straffan on Monday, October 16 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

Thomas ‘Mossy’ Gilmore, Addinstown, Delvin, Westmeath / Meath



The death occurred, peacefully at The Mater Hospital, on Friday, October 13 of Mossy Gilmore, Addinstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Maria, sons Damian and Alan, daughters Henrietta (Flaherty) and Laura (O'Donnell), grandchildren, sons-in-law Danny and Hugh Damians partner Josephine and Alan's partner Michelle, His sister Lena ( Foy), nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. May Mossy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney Street, Athboy from 3pm until 7pm on Sunday afternoon, October 15. Removal on Monday morning, October 16 leaving his residence to The Church of the Assumption, Delvin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in the local Cemetery. (House private on Monday morning please).

