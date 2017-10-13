Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 13, 2017

Sheila Murphy (née Lynch), 51 Maphoner Road, Mullaghbawn, Armagh / Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, October 12 of Sheila Murphy (nee Lynch), 51 Maphoner Road, Mullaghbawn, Armagh and formerly of Killycannon, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of John and devoted mother of David, Michelle and Raymond. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 14 at 2.30pm in St Mary's Church, Mullaghbawn. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral, thank you. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



John Cafferty, Castlefore, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, October 11 of John Cafferty, Castlefore, Keshcarrigan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim at U.C.H.G Hospital.

Predeceased by his sister Myra and brother Eddie. Deeply regretted by his sister Ita, brothers Leo and Brendan, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at St Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, October 13 from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Mary's Church Foxfield arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 14 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's new cemetery, Foxfield.



Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Harrington, Dristernaun, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, on Tuesday, October 10 of Jeremiah (Jerry) Harrington, Dristernaun, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Josephine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brother James, sister Agnes, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair on Friday evening, October 13 from 6pm until 7pm with removal on Saturday morning, October 14 arriving St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.



Barry Phelan, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Stillorgan, Dublin

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 10 of Barry Phelan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, suddenly, at his home, Anvile Court, Ballinamore Co, Leitrim and formerly of Stillorgan, Co Dublin. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 13 at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie