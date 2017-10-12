Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 12, 2017

Ciselia ‘Cissie’ O'Reilly, Leam, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 10 of Ciselia ‘Cissie’ O'Reilly, Leam, Corlismore, Ballinagh Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nieces Florence, Maureen, Vonny, and Mary, nephew Philip and life long friend Mai Leahy.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, October 12 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Potahee. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Harrington, Dristernaun, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, on Tuesday, October 10 of Jeremiah (Jerry) Harrington, Dristernaun, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Josephine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brother James, sister Agnes, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair on Friday evening, October 13 from 6pm until 7pm with removal on Saturday morning, October 14 arriving St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.



Barry Phelan, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Stillorgan, Dublin

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 10 of Barry Phelan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, suddenly, at his home, Anvile Court, Ballinamore Co, Leitrim and formerly of Stillorgan, Co Dublin. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal from Lakeland Funeral Home, Cavan on Thursday, October 12, to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 13 at 12 noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Mary ‘Mamie’ Farrell (née Casey), Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 9 of Mary (Mamie) Farrell (nee Casey), Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St Patrick's Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Bill; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Pat and Liam, daughters-in-law Margaret and Geralyn, grandchildren Rebeccah, Lauren, Cian, Ria, Justin, Juliet and Michael, brother Micheal, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday, October 11 from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 12 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, St Patrick's Hospital.

