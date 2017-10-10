Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Claire Egan (née Troy), Rathmore, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, October 7 of Claire Egan (nee Troy), Rathmore, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully in Tullamore Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, her sons and daughters Kate, Jonathon, Troy and Corina, brothers and sisters, Threase, Catherine and Desmond, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 10 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu to south Westmeath Hospice.

Maureen O'Beirne (née Keaveny), Stoneybatter, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at Beaumont Hospital, on Friday, October 6 of Maureen O’Beirne (nee Keaveny), Currygrane, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Oxmantown Road, Dublin 7. Beloved wife of Gabriel and loving mam of Niamh, Aisling, Fiona and Michael. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, October 10 to The Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, arriving for 10am. Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Paul Reilly, Bearys Cross, Sandy Lane, Boher, Limerick / Lough Gowna, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday, October 8 of Paul Reilly, Bearys Cross, Sandy Lane, Boher, Limerick/ Lough Gowna, Co Cavan, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Mary & adored father of Peter, Martin & Fiona. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law Margaret & jenny, son-in-law Damien (Egan), cherished grandchildren Laura, Emma, Adam, Sarah, Charlie & Cassie, brothers Gerard, Martin, Liam, Danny & Colm, sisters Annette & Ellie, extended family & friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday October 10 at 11.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Boher with funeral afterwards to Abbington Cemetery, Murroe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Hospice.

John Joe Baxter, Greyfield, Keadue, Roscommon / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, October 8 of John Joe Baxter, Greyfield, Keadue, Roscommon and formerly Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, predeceased by his mother Mary Bridget and brother Thomas. Peacefully at his home, following a prolonged illness, borne with great dignity and courage and in the tender care of his devoted family and the dedicated Mayo Roscommon Palliative Home Care Team.

Sadly missed by his loving wife May (née Harte), sons Jonathan, Cathal, Christopher and Joseph , grandson Martin, Cathal’s fiancée Edel, father Tommy Baxter (Carrigallen) sisters Mary and Ann, aunt Ellie Maguire, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. “May he rest in peace”.

Reposing at his home on Monday, evening October 9 from 6pm until removal on Wednesday morning October 11 to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V. M. Keadue, to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to any Cancer Charity of your choice.

Gerry Donohoe, Tedehen, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday, October 8 of Gerry Donohoe, Tedehen, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, passed away peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his sister Nancy, cousins, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Drumkilly on Tuesday October 10 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Charlie Duignan, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim / Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, October 8 of Charlie Duignan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Drumreask, Gorvagh, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, in his 92nd year.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10 from 2pm until 6.30pm with removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning October 11 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary ‘Mamie’ Farrell (née Casey), Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 9 of Mary (Mamie) Farrell (nee Casey), Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St Patrick's Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Bill; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Pat and Liam, daughters-in-law Margaret and Geralyn, grandchildren Rebeccah, Lauren, Cian, Ria, Justin, Juliet and Michael, brother Micheal, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday, October 11 from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 12 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, St Patrick's Hospital.

