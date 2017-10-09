Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 9, 2017

Margaret ‘Peggy’ McWeeney (née Orohoe), Killeeney, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, October 6 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ McWeeney (née Orohoe), Killeeney, Killashee, Longford. Wife of the late Jack and sister of the late Olive (Evans). Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons Sean and Enda, daughter in law Ethna, grandchildren Maeve, Jack, Lara and Michael, brothers Jimmy, John and Liam, sisters Kitty (Dolan), Nancy (Drake) and Gemma (Maguire), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, October 9 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Killashee,. Interment afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery.

Claire Egan (née Troy), Rathmore, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, October 7 of Claire Egan (nee Troy), Rathmore, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully in Tullamore Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, her sons and daughters Kate, Jonathon, Troy and Corina, brothers and sisters, Threase, Catherine and Desmond, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her family home on Monday, October 9 from 4pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 10 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu to south Westmeath Hospice.

Maureen O'Beirne (née Keaveny), Stoneybatter, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at Beaumont Hospital, on Friday, October 6 of Maureen O’Beirne (nee Keaveny), Currygrane, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Oxmantown Road, Dublin 7. Beloved wife of Gabriel and loving mam of Niamh, Aisling, Fiona and Michael. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposed at Bourke’s Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7 on Sunday, October 8 and also reposing all day Monday, October 9. Removal on Tuesday morning, October 10 to The Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, arriving for 10am. Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Paul Reilly, Bearys Cross, Sandy Lane, Boher, Limerick / Lough Gowna, Co Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, October 8 of Paul Reilly, Bearys Cross, Sandy Lane, Boher, Limerick/ Lough Gowna, Co Cavan, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Mary & adored father of Peter, Martin & Fiona. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law Margaret & jenny, son-in-law Damien (Egan), cherished grandchildren Laura, Emma, Adam, Sarah, Charlie & Cassie, brothers Gerard, Martin, Liam, Danny & Colm, sisters Annette & Ellie, extended family & friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday, October 9 from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St Nicholas' Church, Boher. Requiem Mass on Tuesday October 10 at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Abbington Cemetery, Murroe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Hospice.

Cecily Greene (née Teevan), Bredagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Mullingar Regional Hospital after a long illness, on Saturday, October 7 of Cecily Greene (née Teevan), Bredagh, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and daughter Dolores. Sadly missed by her sons John, Roy, Frankie and Brendan, daughters Cecilia and Clare, her brother Frank Teevan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Rest in Peace.

Reposed at her residence on Sunday, October 8. Removal on Monday morning, October 9 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Christopher ‘Christy’ McCartin, Carrickmakeegan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the care of the kind staff at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness, on Saturday, October 7 of Christopher ‘Christy; McCartin, Carrickmakeegan, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Francis and sister Kathleen Molloy. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Patricia, children Lorraine, Sabrina, Taúna, AnnMarie, Christopher and Conor, grandchildren Marie, Ellie and Lorna, his sisters Bridie Joyce (Navan) and Anna Diffley (Letterkenny), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning, October 9 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumlea with burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Brendan Canning, Disternaun, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, October 5 of Brendan Canning, Disternaun, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, at Sligo General Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, Sons Trevor and Andrew, Daughters Andrea and Trina, Sons-in-law Patrick and Denis. Grandchildren Dáire, Katie, Ciara, Daniel and Grace. Brothers John (Dublin) Mel (Meath and Sister Joan (Drumshanbo). Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Bridie, Sheila, Patsy and brother Noel.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Monday, October 9 in St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery Drumshanbo. House private at all other times please.

Seamus Shiel, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon / Williamstown, Galway

The death occurred, peacefully at University Hospital Galway, on Friday, October 6 of Seamus Shiel, Bridge Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly Williamstown, Galway. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Ellie, and sister Rita (Tarpey). Loving husband of Bridie and much loved father of Declan, Terry, Helen, Ethel, Seamus and Leo. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sister Eithne (Flanagan), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 9 at 11am in the Parish Church, Strokestown. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Seamus Casserly, Lack, Whitehall, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Friday, October 6 of Seamus Casserly, Lack, Whitehall, Roscommon. Sadly missed by brother Tom (Manchester), sister Ciss (Kerry), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 9 at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

