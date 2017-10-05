Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 5, 2017

Deirdre Mary Ingleson (née MacGuire), Kenagh, Longford / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 3 of Deirdre Mary Ingleson (nee MacGuire), Kenagh, Longford, peacefully at her home in Kenagh, Co Longford. Formerly of The Glebe, Kilglass, Rooskey, Co Roscommon.

Deeply missed by her sons and daughter; Ciaran, Colin, Giles, Howard and Lucy; brothers James and Constantine; sister Sheila; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, October 5. Removal Friday morning October 6 to arrive at St Dominic's Church, Kenagh for 11am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Research. House private.

Catherine ‘Reena’ Kennedy (née Cosgrove), Main Street, Granard, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, October 3 of Catherine ‘Reena’ Kennedy (nee Cosgrove), Main Street, Granard, Co Longford, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Retired NS Teacher.

Predeceased by her husband Dan. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Pat and Donal, daughter Una, her adored grandchildren Huw, Dan, Ava and Danny, sister Maureen, daughters-in-law, Anne and Mandy, son-in-law Chris, relatives, friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposed at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Wednesday, October 4. Removal on Thursday morning, October 5 to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkille Old Cemetery.

Patricia Cooper (née Lyst), Lowderdale Halt, Drumraine, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Ferbane, Offaly

The death occurred on Monday, October 2 of Patricia Cooper (nee Lyst), Lowderdale Halt, Drumraine, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her daughter Veronica Healy's home at Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly.

She was in her 96th year and is predeceased by her loving husband Eric and baby daughter Alison. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family, Nigel, Roger, Veronica and Anthea, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends. Grant Patricia Eternal Rest and peace.

Removal on Thursday morning, October 5 to St Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in Drumreilly Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.



Agnes O'Leary, (née McGovern), Main Street, Ballygar, Galway / Aghacashel, Leitrim

The death occurred, unexpectedly at her residence, on Tuesday, October 3 of Agnes O’Leary (nee McGovern), Ballygar, Co Galway and formerly Rantóg, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim. Agnes, wife of the late Donal, dearly loved mother of Denis, Seamus, Mairead, Dan and Colm, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday evening, October 5 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, October 6 to St Mary’s Church, Ballygar for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Michael McTernan, Killeen, Dromahair, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, October 4 of Michael McTernan, Killeen, Dromahair, Leitrim.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, October 5 from 6pm to 10pm. Please note a one-way system will be in place. Funeral Mass at 1pm on Friday, October 6 in St Mary’s Church, Killenummery, Dromahair with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo.





Monsignor Matthew ‘Matt’ Coakley, Enniscoffey, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at Nazareth House, Paisley Road, Glasgow, on Sunday, September 24 of Monsignor Matthew ‘Matt’ Coakley, Enniscoffey, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Westmeath. Fr Matt in his 92nd year was surrounded by his loving family and many friends. Beloved uncle of Kathleen, Philomena, Margaret, Kathleen, Pat Joe, Michael and Kevin (RIP), nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family and friends. May Fr Matt Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 5 at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Milltownpass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



