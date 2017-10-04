Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Catherine ‘Reena’ Kennedy (née Cosgrove), Main Street, Granard, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, October 3 of Catherine ‘Reena’ Kennedy (nee Cosgrove), Main Street, Granard, Co Longford, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Retired NS Teacher.

Predeceased by her husband Dan. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Pat and Donal, daughter Una, her adored grandchildren Huw, Dan, Ava and Danny, sister Maureen, daughters-in-law, Anne and Mandy, son-in-law Chris, relatives, friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Wednesday, October 4 from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 5 to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkille Old Cemetery.



Angela Rea (née Greene), Lacken, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, September 29 of Angela Rea (nee Greene), Lacken, Edgeworthstown, Longford/ Longford town, suddenly at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her sons and daughter, John, Sammy, Paddy, David and Marisa, sisters, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennons funeral home, Ballinalee road, Longford on Wednesday morning October 4 from 10am until 11am followed by funeral Mass in St Mel's Cathedral at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.



Patricia Cooper (née Lyst), Lowderdale Halt, Drumraine, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Ferbane, Offaly

The death occurred on Monday, October 2 of Patricia Cooper (nee Lyst), Lowderdale Halt, Drumraine, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her daughter Veronica Healy's home at Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly.

She was in her 96th year and is predeceased by her loving husband Eric and baby daughter Alison. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family, Nigel, Roger, Veronica and Anthea, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends. Grant Patricia Eternal Rest and peace.

Patricia reposed at her daughter Veronica's home in Gallen on Tuesday, October 3 and will repose again on Wednesday, October 4 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 5 to St Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in Drumreilly Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.



Monsignor Matthew ‘Matt’ Coakley, Enniscoffey, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Nazareth House, Paisley Road, Glasgow, on Sunday, September 24 of Monsignor Matthew ‘Matt’ Coakley, Enniscoffey, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Westmeath. Fr Matt in his 92nd year was surrounded by his loving family and many friends. Beloved uncle of Kathleen, Philomena, Margaret, Kathleen, Pat Joe, Michael and Kevin (RIP), nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family and friends. May Fr Matt Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Camillus' Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, on Wednesday, October 4 from 4pm until 5.30pm followed by Mass at 6pm. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Milltownpass, to arrive for prayers at 7.30pm approx. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 5 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



