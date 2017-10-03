Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Angela Rea (née Greene), Lacken, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, September 29 of Angela Rea (nee Greene), Lacken, Edgeworthstown, Longford/ Longford town, suddenly at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her sons and daughter, John, Sammy, Paddy, David and Marisa, sisters, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennons funeral home, Ballinalee road, Longford on Wednesday morning October 4 from 10am until 11am followed by funeral Mass in St Mel's Cathedral at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.



Catherine ‘Reena’ Kennedy (née Cosgrove), Main Street, Granard, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, October 3 of Catherine ‘Reena’ Kennedy (nee Cosgrove), Main Street, Granard, Co Longford, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Retired NS Teacher.

Predeceased by her husband Dan. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Pat and Donal, daughter Una, her adored grandchildren Huw, Dan, Ava and Danny, sister Maureen, daughters-in-law, Anne and Mandy, son-in-law Chris, relatives, friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Wednesday, October 4 from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 5 to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkille Old Cemetery.

Patricia Cooper (née Lyst), Lowderdale Halt, Drumraine, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Ferbane, Offaly

The death occurred on Monday, October 2 of Patricia Cooper (nee Lyst), Lowderdale Halt, Drumraine, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her daughter Veronica Healy's home at Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly.

She was in her 96th year and is predeceased by her loving husband Eric and baby daughter Alison. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family, Nigel, Roger, Veronica and Anthea, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends. Grant Patricia Eternal Rest and peace.

Patricia reposed at her daughter Veronica's home in Gallen on Tuesday, October 3 and will repose again on Wednesday, October 4 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 5 to St Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in Drumreilly Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.



Monsignor Matthew ‘Matt’ Coakley, Enniscoffey, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at Nazareth House, Paisley Road, Glasgow, on Sunday, September 24 of Monsignor Matthew ‘Matt’ Coakley, Enniscoffey, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Westmeath. Fr Matt in his 92nd year was surrounded by his loving family and many friends. Beloved uncle of Kathleen, Philomena, Margaret, Kathleen, Pat Joe, Michael and Kevin (RIP), nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family and friends. May Fr Matt Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Camillus' Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, on Wednesday, October 4 from 4pm until 5.30pm followed by Mass at 6pm. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Milltownpass, to arrive for prayers at 7.30pm approx. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 5 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Fleming (née Farrell), Rathcline, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 29 of Elizabeth Fleming (nee Farrell), Thornfield, Rathcline, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Oliver, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Michele, Olivia, Tricia and Mary; sons-in-law Thomas, Martin and James; grandchildren Ernest, Florence, Isabelle and Ava; sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Elizabeth rest in peace.

Funeral mass in St. Mary’s RC Church, Lanesboro on Tuesday, October 3 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Clonbonny Cemetery, Lanesboro.

Eileen Lynch (née Masterson), Dublin Road, Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday, October 1 of Eileen Lynch (nee Masterson) Dublin Road, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband John Joe, son Sean and daughter Anna. Sadly missed by her daughter Margaret, son Brendan, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 3 at 11am in St Felim's Church Ballinagh followed by interment in Mullaghboy Cemetery.

Sean Shaughnessy, Clooneragh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, September 30 of Sean Shaughnessy, Clooneragh, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of John and Peter. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren, sister Evelyn, brother Brendan, nephews, niece, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 3 in Strokestown Parish Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

