Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 1, 2017

Elizabeth Fleming (née Farrell), Rathcline, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 29 of Elizabeth Fleming (nee Farrell), Thornfield, Rathcline, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Oliver, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Michele, Olivia, Tricia and Mary; sons-in-law Thomas, Martin and James; grandchildren Ernest, Florence, Isabelle and Ava; sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Elizabeth rest in peace.

Reposing in Thornfield, Rathcline, Lanesboro on Monday, October 2 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral mass in St. Mary’s RC Church, Lanesboro on Tuesday, October 3 at 12noon, followed by burial in Clonbonny Cemetery, Lanesboro.

Jimmy Gumley, 13 Fairhill, Cavan Town, Cavan / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, September 30 of Jimmy Gumley 13 Fairhill, Cavan and formerly Cavan Road, Ballinagh. Retired staff An Post, Cavan and former member Oglaigh na h-eireann, Cavan. Father of the late James and Francis. Beloved husband of Mollie and devoted Father of Margaret, Thomas, Jackie, Maria, Andrew, Gerard and Rosa. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law, sons in law, his adored grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, all his relatives and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd. Cavan on Sunday, October 1 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. And again on Monday, October 2 from 12 noon until removal at 1.15pm to the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry.

Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Moran (née Clarke), Drumhall, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Ballinamore Care Centre, on Friday, September 29 of Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Moran (née Clarke), Drumhall, Drumshanbo, Leitrim. Pre-deceased by her husband, Michael Henry. Deeply regretted by her sons, John Paul and Michael, daughter, Marie McCabe (Cloone), her brother, Patrick, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, John Paul and Maureen Moran, Drumhall, Drumshanbo, from 4pm on Saturday, September 30 until removal on Sunday evening, October 1 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 2 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House private from 3pm on Sunday, please.



Sean Shaughnessy, Clooneragh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, September 30 of Sean Shaughnessy, Clooneragh, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of John and Peter. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren, sister Evelyn, brother Brendan, nephews, niece, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, October 2 from 6pm until 8pm, followed by removal to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral Mass Tuesday, October 3 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.



Catherine ‘Kate’ Tumelty, Creggy The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath / Fairview, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully in her 100th year surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Saturday, September 30 of Catherine ‘Kate’ Tumelty, Creggy The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath / Fairview, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Rosarie, The Tumelty, Donoghue and Lowry families, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her nephew Michael's residence, Creggy, The Pigeons on Sunday, October 1 from 3pm until 6pm followed by removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Tang at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 2 at 12 noon followed by burial in Tubberclare Cemetery.



Monsignor Matthew ‘Matt’ Coakley, Enniscoffey, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at Nazareth House, Paisley Road, Glasgow, on Sunday, September 24 of Monsignor Matthew ‘Matt’ Coakley, Enniscoffey, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Westmeath. Fr Matt in his 92nd year was surrounded by his loving family and many friends. Beloved uncle of Kathleen, Philomena, Margaret, Kathleen, Pat Joe, Michael and Kevin (RIP), nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family and friends. May Fr Matt Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Camillus' Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, on Wednesday, October 4 from 4pm until 5.30pm followed by Mass at 6pm. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Milltownpass, to arrive for prayers at 7.30pm approx. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 5 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie