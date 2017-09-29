Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 29, 2017

Owen Farrell, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Celbridge, Kildare

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, September 27 of Owen Farrell, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford and Birch Grove, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Margaret, sons Seán, Seamus, Owen and daughter Mairead, daughters in law Irene, Mary Frances and Paula, son in law Pete, and his eight loved grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother John and sister Mary.

Requiem Mass on Friday, September 29 in St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Mass cards welcome and donations, if desired, to Trócaire, Maynooth, Co. Kildare or c/o Martin Farrell, Undertakers, Ballinalee, Co Longford. May He Rest in Peace.



James Clarke, Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, September 26 of James Clarke, Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen and brother Johnny. Peacefully surrounded by his family in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's, Longford.

James will be sadly missed by his daughter Caitriona, son Seamus, step-daughter Ann-Maire, daughter-in-law Andrea, grandchildren Jamie, Oisin and Zara Zoe, sister Mary (Mamie), brothers Hughie and Mike, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. No matter how life changes, No matter what we do. A special place within our hearts we will always keep for for you. May James Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, September 29 in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughaboy Cemetery. Family time on Friday morning please. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.







Seamus Robinson, Gortahurk, Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, September 28 of Seamus Robinson, Gortahurk, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Deeply regretted his sorrowing wife Monica and children Austin, Anne, Majella and Edel, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Bernadette, Sr Mary Mechtilde, MMM and brother Cathal, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday, September 29 from 12 noon until 4pm. Removal to arrive St Felim's Church, Ballinagh at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning September 30 at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o any family member.



Sr Concepta Murtagh, St Michael's, Loreto Convent, Navan, Meath / Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Millbury Nursing Home, Navan, on Wednesday, September 27 of Sr Concepta Murtagh, St Michael's, Loreto Convent, Navan and late of Mullacroy, Delvin, Co Westmeath. Sr. Concepta is predeceased by her parents Christopher and Teresa, brothers Vilver, Gerard and Fr. Joe (S.S.C.), sisters Maura and Patricia (Tully) and very sadly missed by her sister Carmel (Doherty), Loreto Community, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Mary's Church on Friday morning, September 29 arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12 noon.

