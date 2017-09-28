Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 28, 2017

Owen Farrell, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Celbridge, Kildare

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, September 27 of Owen Farrell, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford and Birch Grove, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Margaret, sons Seán, Seamus, Owen and daughter Mairead, daughters in law Irene, Mary Frances and Paula, son in law Pete, and his eight loved grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother John and sister Mary.

Reposing at the Farrell family home in Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford on Thursday, September 28 from 12 noon until 9 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, September 29 in St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Mass cards welcome and donations, if desired, to Trócaire, Maynooth, Co. Kildare or c/o Martin Farrell, Undertakers, Ballinalee, Co Longford. May He Rest in Peace.



James Clarke, Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, September 26 of James Clarke, Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen and brother Johnny. Peacefully surrounded by his family in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's, Longford.

James will be sadly missed by his daughter Caitriona, son Seamus, step-daughter Ann-Maire, daughter-in-law Andrea, grandchildren Jamie, Oisin and Zara Zoe, sister Mary (Mamie), brothers Hughie and Mike, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. No matter how life changes, No matter what we do. A special place within our hearts we will always keep for for you. May James Rest In Peace.

James's remains will be reposing at his home in Clontumpher on Thursday, September 28 from 12 noon with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, September 29 in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughaboy Cemetery. Family time on Friday morning please. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.



Mary Lloyd (née Taaffee), 13 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, September 26 of Mary Lloyd (nee Taaffee), 13 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband William, son Billy, daughters Mary, Carmel and Nuala, brothers and sister Pat, Nancy, Billy and Frank, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 28 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.



Maureen Kelly (née Kennedy), Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death has occurred on Monday, September 25 of Maureen Kelly (nee Kennedy), Drinane, Strokestown , Roscommon (in her 94th year), at the Sacred Heart Hospital Roscommon, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Hugh (Sonny), grandson Shane and son-in-law Kevin. Loving mother of Meta Brady, Michael, Anne Fallon, Hughie, Gerard and Ray. Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law, Carmel, Jennifer and Mona, son-in-law M.P., grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Jean Kennedy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 28 at 11.30am in Strokestown Parish Church. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.



James Denneny, Maughera, Finea, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, September 25 of James Denneny, Maughera, Finea, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary Ann. Sadly missed by his sisters Beatrice and Eileen, brothers Terry, Vincent, Finbar and Kevin, aunt Ita Madden, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday, September 28 in St Mary's Church, Carrick. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael Hermbusche, East Hill, Ballykeeran, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, September 23 of Michael Hermbusche, East Hill, Ballykeeran, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Donovan, Eanna and Christian, also Manuel and Alex and his extended family, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, morning September 28 in St Mary's Church, Athlone at 10.30 am followed by private cremation in Dublin.

Sr Concepta Murtagh, St Michael's, Loreto Convent, Navan, Meath / Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Millbury Nursing Home, Navan, on Wednesday, September 27 of Sr Concepta Murtagh, St Michael's, Loreto Convent, Navan and late of Mullacroy, Delvin, Co Westmeath. Sr. Concepta is predeceased by her parents Christopher and Teresa, brothers Vilver, Gerard and Fr. Joe (S.S.C.), sisters Maura and Patricia (Tully) and very sadly missed by her sister Carmel (Doherty), Loreto Community, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St. Michael's from 2pm on Thursday, September 28 with Evening Prayer at 5pm. Removal to St Mary's Church on Friday morning, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12 noon.



Niall Francis Brady, Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Niall Francis Brady, Hamilton, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, suddenly.

Partner in the family business, Brady Brothers Landscaping, NJ and an honoured member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, USA. Predeceased by his parents, Terry and Sheila Brady, Niall is survived by his wife, Regina; his children, Ella, Eanna; Austin, Claire and Alice; his brothers, Terry, Hugh, Gerry, Brian, Aidan and Finbarr; his sisters-in-law, Eileen, Nuala, Karen, Joan, Eileen and Lauren; grandmother Rita; aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Mass took place on August 25 at St Gregory the Great RC Church, Hamilton, NJ. A Remembrance Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, Co Cavan on Thursday, September 28 at 1pm, followed by burial of cremated remains at Drumlane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Niall's memory to the International Myeloma Foundation. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie