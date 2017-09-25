Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 25, 2017

Margaret Rose ‘Maggie’ Collum (née Lennon), Finglas, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the warmth and love of her heartbroken family in the care of the nursing care staff of Ardmore Lodge Care Home, Finglas, on Saturday, September 23 of Margaret Rose ‘Maggie’ Collum (née Lennon), Finglas, Dublin and formerly of Cartron, Drumlish, a proud Longford woman, in her 102nd year.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and cherished mother of Thomas and Mary. Maggie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, her son’s wife Agnes, grandchildren Sandra, Lorraine, Denise and Brian, great grandchildren, dear friend Mary McCormack, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends and admirers.May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Michael Doyle Funeral Home, Finglas Village, this Monday, September 25 between 3pm and 6pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, September 26 to Saint Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Saint Helena’s Drive, Finglas South, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery for Burial.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.



Chris McGarry (née Neary), Knappogue, Clondra, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, September 21 of Chris McGarry (nee Neary), Knappogue, Clondra, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Richard. Chris will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Adele (Summers) and Suzanne (McCormack), sons Michael, Richard and Paul, sister Helen, aunt Tess (McGann), brothers Robert, Mel, Jimmy and Tony, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at Glennon's Funeral Home on Sunday, September 24. Removal on Monday, September 25 to arrive at St Brendan's Church, Clondra for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm.

Paul Brady, Castlelyons, Cork / Kilworth, Cork / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, September 24 of Paul Brady, Castlelyons, Cork/Kilworth, Cork/ Ballinagh, Cavan, passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at St. Patrick’s Community Hospital, Fermoy.

Beloved husband of Christina (nee Daly) and dear father of Sharon, Ber, Paul and the late Declan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, family, son-in-law, Keith, grandchildren Cillian and Aaron, brother James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home Fermoy on Monday, September 25 from 6pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal to St Nicholas' Church, Castlelyons. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 26 at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Castlelyons Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Patrick’s Community Hospital, Fermoy please.



Tommy Murphy, Ardkillen, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Oakwood Private Nursing Home, Roscommon, on Saturday, September 23 of Tommy Murphy, Ardkillen, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Maura and loving father of Francis, Michael, Catherine, Helen and Patricia. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandsons, brothers Michael and Jimmy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, September 25 from 5pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 26 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Charles ‘Charlie’ O'Dowd, Portaneena, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, September 22 of Charles ‘Charlie’ O'Dowd, Kinsale, Co Cork and Glasson, Co Westmeath, at his home in Glasson, Co Westmeath.

Charles J O'Dowd. Deeply regretted by his daughter Miriam, sons Cathal, Denis and Joseph, son-in-law Johnny, daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren, Monica, nephews, nieces, cousins and large circle of friends.

Lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Kinsale on Monday, September 25 from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St John the Baptist Church, Kinsale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 26 at 12 noon, funeral afterwards to St Eltin's Cemetery.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis’





Annice Foy (née Cheasty), Muckanagh, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath / Kilmacthomas, Waterford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 102nd year and in the loving care of Retreat Nursing Home, on Saturday, September 23 of Annice Foy (née Cheasty), late of Muckanagh, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of Kilmacthomas, Waterford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ernest. Sadly missed by her loving family Geoffrey, Lydia, Dermod, Juilet (Evans), Richard, Peter and Breffni, sister Ann (Ring, Co. Waterford), in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Retreat Nursing home, Oratory on Monday evening, September 25 from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem mass in St Mary's Church on Tuesday, September 26 at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in Cornamagh Cemetery.



Niall Francis Brady, Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Niall Francis Brady, Hamilton, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, suddenly.

Partner in the family business, Brady Brothers Landscaping, NJ and an honoured member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, USA. Predeceased by his parents, Terry and Sheila Brady, Niall is survived by his wife, Regina; his children, Ella, Eanna; Austin, Claire and Alice; his brothers, Terry, Hugh, Gerry, Brian, Aidan and Finbarr; his sisters-in-law, Eileen, Nuala, Karen, Joan, Eileen and Lauren; grandmother Rita; aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Mass took place on August 25 at St Gregory the Great RC Church, Hamilton, NJ. A Remembrance Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, Co Cavan on Thursday, September 28 at 1pm, followed by burial of cremated remains at Drumlane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Niall's memory to the International Myeloma Foundation. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Peter McNamara, Cheshire, England and formerly, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 16 of Peter McNamara, Cheshire, England and formerly Abbeyshrule, Longford, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his partner Carol, daughter Bernadette, sons Vincent and Séamus, brother Joseph (Abbeyshrule), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Burial in England. May he Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

