Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 17, 2017

Katie Corcoran (née McGovern), Piper's Cross, Tubber, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Saturday, September 16 of Katie Corcoran (née McGovern), Piper's Cross, Tubber, Granard, Longford. Katie will be sadly missed by her daughters Marie, Maggie, Rosie, Eileen and Catherine, son Brendan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Forever Rest In Peace. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Katie's remains will be reposing at her home on Sunday, September 17 from 2pm until 6pm. Funeral mass on Monday, September 18 in St Joseph's Church, Purth, at 2pm with burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family time on Monday morning please.



Mary Greene (née Fox), Devine Crescent (formerly Drumeel, Ballinalee), Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, September 14 of Mary Greene, Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown and formerly Drumeel, Ballinalee, peacefully at her home.

Sadly missed by her husband Kevin, sons Gerard & Philip her daughters Rosemary, Noeleen and Catherine, grandchildren and great grandchild, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Tommy, Jimmy, Robbie, Mickey and Joe, her sisters Roisin, Ita, Bridget and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, September 17 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.



Nancy Conlon (née Connaughton), Killenmore, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Tullamore regional hospital, on Friday, September 15 of Nancy Conlon (née Connaughton), Killenmore, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and her daughter Catherine who died at birth. sadly missed by her son's Tom, John, Billy and Paul, daughters Mary and Ann, her sister Mary (Donlon), daughters-in-law, all her grandchildren, nephew, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral at 11am on Sunday, September 17 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclare followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Bernie (Bernadette) Burden (née Murphy), Kilbride, Mountnugent, Cavan





The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, September 14 of Bernie Burden, Kilbride, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of Malcolm and loving mother of Anthony, Theresa, Malcolm, Bernie, Jason and Michael. She will be greatly missed by her husband, her children and their spouses and partners, her fifteen grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence on Sunday, September 17 from 3pm until 7pm. Family time thereafter please. Removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Monday,September 18, for Funeral Service at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital c/ o Matthews Funeral Directors.



Brendan Shields, Annalee, Cootehill, Cavan / Dublin

The death occurred, following a long illness, on Tuesday, September 12 of Brendan Shields Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and formerly Annalee, Cootehill, Co Cavan and Dublin. Predeceased by his father JJ, mother Betty, sister Peg. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughter Jane Marie, son-in-law Nick, grandsons Conor and Marcus, brothers Tom, Sean, Tony, sister Betty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Mass for the repose of his soul takes place on Tuesday, September 19 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Cootehill, Co Cavan. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Bernard Murray, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, (suddenly) at home, on Wednesday, September 13 of Bernard Murray, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his beloved mother Mena.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken father Johnny, sisters Kathy and Caroline, brother-in-law Olcan, nephews Eoghan and James, niece Mena, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday, September 17 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery. House private from 4pm on Saturday evening.

Michael (Mike) Durney, Cornafulla, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully after a brief illness at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, September 14 of Michael (Mike) Durney, Cornafulla, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by his daughter Maura and sisters Maureen (Dully), Kitty (Jones) and Dolly (Condell). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Annette, daughter Finola (O'Brien), sons Cathal, Emmet, & Damien, son-in-law Derick, daughters-in-law Rita, Gerardine and Anne-Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposed at his residence in Cornafulla on Saturday, September 16 with removal on Sunday, September 17 to St Brigid's Church, Drum for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Drum Cemetery.



Niall Francis Brady, Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Niall Francis Brady, Hamilton, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, suddenly.

Partner in the family business, Brady Brothers Landscaping, NJ and an honoured member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, USA. Predeceased by his parents, Terry and Sheila Brady, Niall is survived by his wife, Regina; his children, Ella, Eanna; Austin, Claire and Alice; his brothers, Terry, Hugh, Gerry, Brian, Aidan and Finbarr; his sisters-in-law, Eileen, Nuala, Karen, Joan, Eileen and Lauren; grandmother Rita; aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Mass took place on August 25 at St Gregory the Great RC Church, Hamilton, NJ. A Remembrance Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, Co Cavan on Thursday, September 28 at 1pm, followed by burial of cremated remains at Drumlane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Niall's memory to the International Myeloma Foundation. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



