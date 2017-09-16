Deaths in Longford - Saturday, September 16, 2017

Mary Greene (née Fox), Devine Crescent (formerly Drumeel, Ballinalee), Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, September 14 of Mary Greene, Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown and formerly Drumeel, Ballinalee, peacefully at her home.

Sadly missed by her husband Kevin, sons Gerard & Philip her daughters Rosemary, Noeleen and Catherine, grandchildren and great grandchild, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Tommy, Jimmy, Robbie, Mickey and Joe, her sisters Roisin, Ita, Bridget and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, September 16 from 1pm to 3pm. Family time thereafter. Removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Saturday, September 16 to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, September 17 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.



Francis Lallaway, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Navan, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Wednesday, September 13 of Francis Lallaway, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford and late of St Benildus Villas, Navan, Co Meath. Predeceased by his father Eamon, mother Kathleen, brother Eamon. Beloved husband of Pauline and loving father of Claire and Brian. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Sean and Anna, brother Louis, sisters Wendy and Olive, son-in-law Dan, daughter-in-law Kaori, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Francis Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, September 16 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Navan. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Navan.

Nancy Conlon (née Connaughton), Killenmore, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Tullamore regional hospital, on Friday, September 15 of Nancy Conlon (née Connaughton), Killenmore, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and her daughter Catherine who died at birth. sadly missed by her son's Tom, John, Billy and Paul, daughters Mary and Ann, her sister Mary (Donlon), daughters-in-law, all her grandchildren, nephew, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Sonas Nursing Home on Saturday afternoon, September 16 from 4pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclare at 6.30pm. Funeral on Sunday, September 17 after 11am Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Fr Felim McGovern, The Presbytery, Farnham Street, Cavan and formerly Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, September 13 of Fr Felim McGovern – The Presbytery, Farnham Street, Cavan and formerly Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at College View Nursing Home, Cavan.

Deeply regretted by his sister in law Phyllis, nephews Gerry, Phelim and Fergus, cousins, Bishop Leo O’Reilly, the Priests of the Diocese of Kilmore and the many people who became special friends during his Ministry.

Concelebrated Mass for the repose of his soul on Saturday, September 16 at 2pm in the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan followed by burial at St Mary’s Church, Upper Drumreilly (Via Carrigallen) arriving at 5pm approximately. Requiescat in pace.

Bernie (Bernadette) Burden (née Murphy), Kilbride, Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, September 14 of Bernie Burden, Kilbride, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of Malcolm and loving mother of Anthony, Theresa, Malcolm, Bernie, Jason and Michael. She will be greatly missed by her husband, her children and their spouses and partners, her fifteen grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence on Sunday, September 17 from 3pm until 7pm. Family time thereafter please. Removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Monday,September 18, for Funeral Service at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital c/ o Matthews Funeral Directors.



Brendan Shields, Annalee, Cootehill, Cavan / Dublin

The death occurred, following a long illness, on Tuesday, September 12 of Brendan Shields Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and formerly Annalee, Cootehill, Co Cavan and Dublin. Predeceased by his father JJ, mother Betty, sister Peg. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughter Jane Marie, son-in-law Nick, grandsons Conor and Marcus, brothers Tom, Sean, Tony, sister Betty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Mass for the repose of his soul takes place on Tuesday, September 19 at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Cootehill, Co Cavan. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Bernard Murray, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, (suddenly) at home, on Wednesday, September 13 of Bernard Murray, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his beloved mother Mena. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken father Johnny, sisters Kathy and Caroline, brother-in-law Olcan, nephews Eoghan and James, niece Mena, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, September 16 from 2pm until 4pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday, September 17 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery. House private from 4pm on Saturday evening.

Michael (Mike) Durney, Cornafulla, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully after a brief illness at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, September 14 of Michael (Mike) Durney, Cornafulla, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by his daughter Maura and sisters Maureen (Dully), Kitty (Jones) and Dolly (Condell). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Annette, daughter Finola (O'Brien), sons Cathal, Emmet, & Damien, son-in-law Derick, daughters-in-law Rita, Gerardine and Anne-Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence in Cornafulla on Saturday, September 16 from 2pm to 8pm with removal on Sunday to St Brigid's Church, Drum for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Drum Cemetery.



Niall Francis Brady, Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Niall Francis Brady, Hamilton, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, suddenly.

Partner in the family business, Brady Brothers Landscaping, NJ and an honoured member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, USA. Predeceased by his parents, Terry and Sheila Brady, Niall is survived by his wife, Regina; his children, Ella, Eanna; Austin, Claire and Alice; his brothers, Terry, Hugh, Gerry, Brian, Aidan and Finbarr; his sisters-in-law, Eileen, Nuala, Karen, Joan, Eileen and Lauren; grandmother Rita; aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Mass took place on August 25 at St Gregory the Great RC Church, Hamilton, NJ. A Remembrance Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan on Thursday, September 28 at 1pm, followed by burial of cremated remains at Drumlane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Niall's memory to the International Myeloma Foundation. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



