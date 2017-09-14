Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 14, 2017

Francis Lallaway, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Navan, Meath

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Wednesday, September 13 of Francis Lallaway, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford and late of St Benildus Villas, Navan, Co Meath. Predeceased by his father Eamon, mother Kathleen, brother Eamon. Beloved husband of Pauline and loving father of Claire and Brian. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Sean and Anna, brother Louis, sisters Wendy and Olive, son-in-law Dan, daughter-in-law Kaori, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Francis Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, September 14 from 4pm. Removal on Friday evening, September 15 at 5pm to St Mary's Church, Navan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, September 16 at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Navan.



Mary Mahon (née Burns), Newtownbond, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, September 10 of Mary Mahon (nee Burns), Newtownbond, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, peacefully at St Camillus' Nursing Home, Killucan.

Predeceased by her husband John Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters Elizabeth, Kathleen, Annette and Bridie, sister Elsie, brothers Michael and Patsy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday morning September 14, arriving to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, for 12.30pm Mass of the Resurrection, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Fr Felim McGovern, The Presbytery, Farnham Street, Cavan and formerly Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, September 13 of Fr Felim McGovern – The Presbytery, Farnham Street, Cavan and formerly Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at College View Nursing Home, Cavan.

Deeply regretted by his sister in law Phyllis, nephews Gerry, Phelim and Fergus, cousins, Bishop Leo O’Reilly, the Priests of the Diocese of Kilmore and the many people who became special friends during his Ministry.

Fr Felim will be waked at the Presbytery, Farnham Street, Cavan on Thursday, September 14 from 3pm until 10pm and again on Friday, September 15 from 12 noon concluding at 4pm. Removal to the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan later on Friday, September 15 arriving at 6pm. Concelebrated Mass for the repose of his soul on Saturday, September 16 at 2pm followed by burial at St Mary’s Church, Upper Drumreilly (Via Carrigallen) arriving at 5pm approximately. Requiescat in pace.



Niall Francis Brady, Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Niall Francis Brady, Hamilton, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Heath Lodge, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, suddenly.

Partner in the family business, Brady Brothers Landscaping, NJ and an honoured member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, USA. Predeceased by his parents, Terry and Sheila Brady, Niall is survived by his wife, Regina; his children, Ella, Eanna; Austin, Claire and Alice; his brothers, Terry, Hugh, Gerry, Brian, Aidan and Finbarr; his sisters-in-law, Eileen, Nuala, Karen, Joan, Eileen and Lauren; grandmother Rita; aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Mass took place on August 25 at St Gregory the Great RC Church, Hamilton, NJ. A Remembrance Mass will be celebrated at St Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan on Thursday, September 28 at 1pm, followed by burial of cremated remains at Drumlane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Niall's memory to the International Myeloma Foundation. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



Mary (Maureen) O'Driscoll (née Gallagher), Carton Square, Maynooth, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, September 11 of Mary (Maureen) O' Driscoll (nee Gallagher), Carton Square, Maynooth, Co Kildare & late Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her home.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Daniel, sons David & Danny, daughter Phil, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Yvonne & Gill, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Phil's residence in Lyreen Park on Wednesday, September 13 from 4pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday, September 14 at 9.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

William (Bill) Hussey, Bumlin, Strokestown, Roscommon / Glenamaddy, Galway



The death occurred on Tuesday, September 12 of William (Bill) Hussey, Bumlin, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and late of Glenamaddy, Co Galway, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital in the wonderful care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Medical 3. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Norah, his sister Molly and brother Pakie. Bill is survived by his brothers Sonny (Grange, Four-Mile-House), John (Canada) and his sister Teresa (Canada), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral will arrive to St Brigid's Church, Four-Mile-House, Friday morning at 9:45am for Mass of The Resurrection at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

