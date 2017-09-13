Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Mary Mahon (née Burns), Newtownbond, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, September 10 of Mary Mahon (nee Burns), Newtownbond, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, peacefully at St Camillus' Nursing Home, Killucan.

Predeceased by her husband John Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters Elizabeth, Kathleen, Annette and Bridie, sister Elsie, brothers Michael and Patsy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Camillus' on Wednesday evening September 13 from 4.30pm until 5.45pm with Mass at 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning September 14, arriving to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, for 12.30pm Mass of the Resurrection, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Sophia Keith (née Poyntz), Lisball, Bailieborough, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, September 11 of Sophia Keith (nee Poyntz) wife of the late Edward, Lisball, Bailieborough, Co Cavan, at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her son Sam (Ballaghadereen), daughters Iris Halliday (Arva), Gladys Carter (Scotland), Sophia Whyte (Ballyconnell), Joan Houlihan (Virginia), Martha Keyes (Ballyconnell) and Barbara Waller (Bailieborough), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral service in Arva Parish Church on Wednesday, September 13 at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. House private please. "The day thou gavest Lord is ended ".

Mattie McGoohan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, September 10 of Mattie McGoohan, Carrigallen, formerly Ardunsaghan, Drumreilly, Co Leitrim, peacefully in loving care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by his sister Celia and brother Peter. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret, Ellen, Bridie, Teresa and Carmel, brother James, his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and work colleagues at Carrigallen Mart. Rest In Peace.

Reposed at the home of his sister and brother-in-law Pat and Teresa McCaffrey, Ardunsaghan, Drumreilly on Tuesday, September 12. Removal on Wednesday morning September 13 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Access to house by shuttle bus only from Newtowngore Village.House private on Wednesday morning please.

Madge McCabe, Ardvarney, Carrickaboy, Cavan / Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, September 11 of Madge McCabe, formerly Cherrymount, Cavan and Ardvarney, Carrickaboy, Co Cavan, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Medical 1, Cavan General Hospital.

Sadly missed by her brother and sister-in-law John Andy and Brigid McCabe, (Drumheel, Ballinagh) her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Madge was predeceased by her brothers Canon Patrick McCabe P.P. (Killinkere), Michael (UK), James (Ardvarney), her sisters Annie Murphy (Earlsvale Road,), Clare Gaffney (Crimlin) and Elizabeth Cunneen (Rathfarnham, Dublin). May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday September 13 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Drumavaddy, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Apostolic Work Ireland c/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Road, Cavan or any family member.

Eileen Gallagher (née Browne), Tawnyeely, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, September 11 of Eileen Gallagher nee Browne, Tawnyeely, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Padraig. Deeply regretted by her brother; Cathal, sisters; Gertie Casey, Jennie Chandler and Josie Smith, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning September 13 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

John McKeniry, Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, Roscommon / Valleymount, Wicklow / Geesala, Mayo

The death occurred on Sunday, September 10 of John McKeniry, Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, Roscommon/ Valleymount, Wicklow/ Geesala, Mayo, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital.

Predeceased by his son, John Kevin. Sadly missed by his wife Una, daughters Mairead, Fiona, Una, Roisin. Grandsons Shane, Jack, Adam, Cian and Ryan. Grandaughter Alanna. Sons-in-law Robert and John. Also by his sister Mary. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 13 at 2pm in St Joseph's Church, Valleymount. Burial afterwards in Baltyboy's Cemetery, Wicklow. Family flowers only, donation in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Roscommon c/o Kieran Leavy Funeral Director.



Mary (Maureen) O'Driscoll (née Gallagher), Carton Square, Maynooth, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, September 11 of Mary (Maureen) O' Driscoll (nee Gallagher), Carton Square, Maynooth, Co Kildare & late Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her home.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Daniel, sons David & Danny, daughter Phil, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Yvonne & Gill, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Phil's residence in Lyreen Park on Wednesday, September 13 from 4pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday, September 14 at 9.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

William (Bill) Hussey, Bumlin, Strokestown, Roscommon / Glenamaddy, Galway

The death occurred on Tuesday, September 12 of William (Bill) Hussey, Bumlin, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and late of Glenamaddy, Co Galway, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital in the wonderful care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Medical 3. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

