Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 11, 2017 - evening

Benny Sheils, Caulfield, Tullyco, Cootehill, Cavan



The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Benny Sheils, late of Caulfield, Tullyco, suddenly while on holiday in Benalmedena, Spain.

Beloved husband and best friend of Marian and loving father of Padhraic, Aishling, Ciara and Brian, father-in-law of Siobhan (nee Brady) and Trevor Smith and doting grandfather of Shea. Missed deeply by his heartbroken wife and children, his sisters Dora Fay (Ballyhaise), Anna Brady, (Farnham Road and Tullyinchin), Margaret McLoughlin (Edgeworthstown), Kathleen Dorrian (USA), brothers Tommy (Trim), Hugh and Sean (Blanchardstown), sisters-in-law Pauline Brady, Celia Fay, Sheila Sheils, Patricia Sheils (Cootehill) and Eleanor Sheils (USA), brothers-in-law John Joe and Tony Fay, Tommy Brady, Dick McLoughlin, Alex McVitee (Glasgow), nephews, nieces, relatives and all his many friends and neighbours.

Reposing in his home in Caulfield on Monday, September 11 from 1pm until 9pm, concluding with prayers. House private at all other times including Tuesday morning please. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 12 at 2pm in St Brigid's Church, Laragh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Camphill Community Ballybay for adults with intellectual disabilities, care of PJ Brady, Funeral Director. Rest in Peace.



John Wallace, Kiltoom, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, September 10 of John Wallace, Kiltoom, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and son Anthony. Deeply missed by his daughter Geraldine, son Sean, grandchildren Elaine, Martin, Niamh and Orla, son-in-law Patsy, daughter-in-law Anne, brothers Tony (New Zealand), Stephen and Tom, sisters Mary, Bridie and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Geraldine Campbell, Glan, Kilcogy, Mullahoran, Co Cavan on Monday, September 11 from 1pm to 4pm. Removal to the Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, Castlepollard, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 12 at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery.



Sophia Keith (née Poyntz), Lisball, Bailieborough, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, September 11 of Sophia Keith (nee Poyntz) wife of the late Edward, Lisball, Bailieborough, Co Cavan, at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her son Sam (Ballaghadereen), daughters Iris Halliday (Arva), Gladys Carter (Scotland), Sophia Whyte (Ballyconnell), Joan Houlihan (Virginia), Martha Keyes (Ballyconnell) and Barbara Waller (Bailieborough), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Funeral service in Arva Parish Church on Wednesday, September 13 at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. House private please. "The day thou gavest Lord is ended ".

Mattie McGoohan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, September 10 of Mattie McGoohan, Carrigallen, formerly Ardunsaghan, Drumreilly, Co Leitrim, peacefully in loving care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital.

Predeceased by his sister Celia and brother Peter. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret, Ellen, Bridie, Teresa and Carmel, brother James, his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and work colleagues at Carrigallen Mart. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of his sister and brother-in-law Pat and Teresa McCaffrey, Ardunsaghan, Drumreilly on Tuesday, September 12 from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning September 13 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Access to house by shuttle bus only from Newtowngore Village.House private on Wednesday morning please.



Maureen Wheatley (née Earley), Auburn, Dublin Road, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Sunday, September 10 of Maureen Wheatley (nee Early), Auburn, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, suddenly in her home in the arms of her beloved family.

Predeceased by her adoring husband Richard (Dick). Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Orla (Murphy) and Jacinta (Kelly), sons Colman and Richard, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, her relatives, in laws and wide circle of dear friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand on Tuesday, September 12 from 4.30pm with removal at 6.40pm to St Mary's Church arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, September 13 at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.



Madge McCabe, Ardvarney, Carrickaboy, Cavan / Cavan Town, Cavan

The death occurred on Monday, September 11 of Madge McCabe, formerly Cherrymount, Cavan and Ardvarney, Carrickaboy, Co Cavan, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Medical 1, Cavan General Hospital.

Sadly missed by her brother and sister-in-law John Andy and Brigid McCabe, (Drumheel, Ballinagh) her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Madge was predeceased by her brothers Canon Patrick McCabe P.P. (Killinkere), Michael (UK), James (Ardvarney), her sisters Annie Murphy (Earlsvale Rd.,), Clare Gaffney (Crimlin) and Elizabeth Cunneen (Rathfarnham, Dublin). May she rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Eileen Gallagher (née Browne), Tawnyeely, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, September 11 of Eileen Gallagher nee Browne, Tawnyeely, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Padraig. Deeply regretted by her brother; Cathal, sisters; Gertie Casey, Jennie Chandler and Josie Smith, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill on Tuesday (September 12) from 4pm - 6pm with removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning September 13 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

John McKeniry, Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, Roscommon / Valleymount, Wicklow / Geesala, Mayo

The death occurred on Sunday, September 10 of John McKeniry, Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, Roscommon/ Valleymount, Wicklow/ Geesala, Mayo, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital.

Predeceased by his son, John Kevin. Sadly missed by his wife Una, daughters Mairead, Fiona, Una, Roisin. Grandsons Shane, Jack, Adam, Cian and Ryan. Grandaughter Alanna. Sons-in-law Robert and John. Also by his sister Mary. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Leavys Funeral Home, Scramogue, Strokestown, Co Roscommon Tuesday, September 12 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 13 at 2pm in St Joseph's Church, Valleymount. Burial afterwards in Baltyboy's Cemetery, Wicklow. Family flowers only, donation in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Roscommon c/o Kieran Leavy Funeral Director.



Mary (Maureen) O'Driscoll (née Gallagher), Carton Square, Maynooth, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, September 11 of Mary (Maureen) O' Driscoll (nee Gallagher), Carton Square, Maynooth, Co Kildare & late Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at her home.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Daniel, sons David & Danny, daughter Phil, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Yvonne & Gill, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Phil's residence in Lyreen Park on Wednesday, September 13 from 4pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday, September 14 at 9.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.



