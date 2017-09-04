Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 4, 2017 - evening

Josephine Cummins (née Maher), Woodview, Newtownforbes, Longford / Golden, Tipperary



The death occurred on Monday. September 4 of Josephine Cummins nee Maher, Woodview, Newtownforbes, County Longford and formerly Golden, County Tipperary, peacefully, in her 85th year, at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda McCarthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Elaine Keogh, Clontumpher, Ballinalee, County Longford on Tuesday September 5 from 3pm to 9pm with prayers at 9pm.

Funeral Mass this Friday, September 8 at Our Lady of Perpetual Secour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Patrick (Paddy) Rogers, Clontarf, Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Patrick (Paddy) Rogers, late of Clontarf and Drumlish, Co Longford, peacefully at the Mater Hospital.

Beloved husband of Anna. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son Jimmy, daughters Kathryn & Ciara, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Emma, Aoife & Patrick, sister Mary-Rose (New York), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his family home on tomorrow, Tuesday September 5, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday September 6 to St Anthony's Church, Clontarf arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately after Mass to Fingal Cemetery.



Maureen O'Reilly, Park Place, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, September 2 of Maureen O'Reilly, Park Place, Colehill, Longford, peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone, surrounded by her family and friends.

Daughter of the late Peggy. Deeply regretted by her loving father Tom, sister Jenny, brothers Michael and Sean, extended family, neighbours and friends in St Christopher's Sonas Unit. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, September 7 from 1pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, September 8 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, followed by interment in local cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St Christopher's, Longford.

Patrick (Pat) Rhatigan, Petitswood, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Saturday, September 2 of Patrick (Pat) Rhatigan, Petitswood, Mullingar Co Westmeath, late of Mount Temple, and Defence Forces and Nursing Staff, St Loman's Hospital, Mullingar. Beloved husband of Vera and dear father of Aidan, Vincent, Patricia (Stead), Colin and Karen (Gavigan). Pat will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, brother Noel, sister-in-law Mary, sons-in-law, and daughters-in-law. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenans Funeral Home, Mullingar on Monday, September 4 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to Cathedral of Christ the King, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 5 at 10am followed by burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marlinstown, Mullingar. Family flowers only please.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie