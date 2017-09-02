Deaths in Longford - Saturday, September 2, 2017.

Bridget Anne (Bridie) Lawe (née Dennigan), Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Friday, September 1 of Bridget Anne (Bridie) Lawe (née Dennigan), Kenagh, Longford, late of Tomiskey, Dromod, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband J.P. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Patricia and her son Paul, her brother Jim, sisters-in-law Moira and Mary Jo (Tomiskey), nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Kenagh on Sunday, September 3 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery, Co Roscommon.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to MS Ireland care of Glennon Funeral Directors.



Thomas Mulleady, Ardohill, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, August 31 of Thomas Mulleady, Ardohill, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply mourned by his loving wife Anne, daughter Sandra, sons Thomas, David, Kenneth, Patrick and John, his adored grandchildren Dylan, Regan, Tia, Molly Anne, Anna Mary and Jack, his sisters Molly (Lovell), Cissy (Duggan) and Eileen (Leslie), his brothers Jim, Barney and Dan. Daughters-in-law Gillian and Anne. Sons-in-law Paul Dooley and Paul Barry. Nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his son Kenneth's residence Ethra, Ballymahon this Saturday, September 2 from 2pm until 9pm. Family time thereafter. Requiem Mass on Sunday, September 3 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 11.30am followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the South Westmeath Hospice.

Brendan Bacon, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Saturday, September 2 of Brendan Bacon, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.Beloved son of the late Daniel and Mary Ita and brother of the late Sr Patricia. Brendan will be sadly missed by his sisters Regina O'Keeffe and Pauline Murphy, nieces,nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home Mullingar on Sunday, September 3 from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St John the Baptist Church Whitehall arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Roselodge Nursing Home.



Eamonn Kelly, Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Thursday, August 31 of Eamonn Kelly, “The Merryman” (Knockhall, Rooskey, Co Roscommon), peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Paula, son Paddy, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Catherine, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Ciarán, Molly, Seán, Tara and Jack, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey at 12 noon on Saturday, September 2 and burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society or the Roscommon/Mayo Hospice. House Private Please. The Kelly family would like to take this opportunity to thank the Oncology staff at Tullamore Hospital, the local Public Health Care Team and Roscommon Palliative Care team for the wonderful care they gave to Eamonn during his illness.

Jose Sola, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, August 27 of Jose Sola, Westmeath/ Longford, peacefully at the Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Parke, Kinnegad, Co Meath.

Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends. May Jose rest in peace.

Funeral Service on Saturday, September 2 at 11am in Darby's Funeral Home, Main Street, Kinnegad. Burial afterwards in St Finian's Cemetery Clonard.

Monica, (Monsie) Bushell (née Connelly), East Wall, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, August 31 of Monica (Monsie) Bushell, (nee Connelly), Artane and formerly of East Wall and Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully in the care of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, very sadly missed by her loving children Stasia, Patricia, Michael, Bob, Kevin, Ronan, Bernie, Monica and Colette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 26 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, sister Benny, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning September 2 at 10am in St John Vianney Church, Ardlea Road followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie