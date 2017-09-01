Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 1, 2017.

Thomas Mulleady, Ardohill, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, August 31 of Thomas Mulleady, Ardohill, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply mourned by his loving wife Anne, daughter Sandra, sons Thomas, David, Kenneth, Patrick and John, his adored grandchildren Dylan, Regan, Tia, Molly Anne, Anna Mary and Jack, his sisters Molly (Lovell), Cissy (Duggan) and Eileen (Leslie), his brothers Jim, Barney and Dan. Daughters-in-law Gillian and Anne. Sons-in-law Paul Dooley and Paul Barry. Nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his son Kenneth's residence Ethra, Ballymahon this Saturday, September 2 from 2pm until 9pm. Family time thereafter. Requiem Mass on Sunday, September 3 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 11.30am followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the South Westmeath Hospice.

Monica (Monsie) Bushell (née Connelly), East Wall, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, August 31 of Monica (Monsie) Bushell, (nee Connelly), Artane and formerly of East Wall and Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully in the care of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, very sadly missed by her loving children Stasia, Patricia, Michael, Bob, Kevin, Ronan, Bernie, Monica and Colette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 26 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, sister Benny, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Friday, September 1 from 4pm. Removal to St John Vianney Church, Ardlea Road on Friday evening September 1 arriving for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning September 2 at 10am followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Eamonn Kelly, Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred on Thursday, August 31 of Eamonn Kelly, “The Merryman” (Knockhall, Rooskey, Co Roscommon), peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Paula, son Paddy, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Catherine, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Ciarán, Molly, Seán, Tara and Jack, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey Village on Friday, September 1 from 5pm until 8pm with removal thereafter to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, September 2 and burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society or the Roscommon/Mayo Hospice. House Private Please. The Kelly family would like to take this opportunity to thank the Oncology staff at Tullamore Hospital, the local Public Health Care Team and Roscommon Palliative Care team for the wonderful care they gave to Eamonn during his illness.

Jose Sola, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, August 27 of Jose Sola, Westmeath/ Longford, peacefully at the Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Parke, Kinnegad, Co Meath.

Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends. May Jose rest in peace.

Reposing at Darby's Funeral Home, Main Street, Kinnegad on Friday September 1 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Service on Saturday, September 2 at 11am in the Funeral Home. Burial afterwards in St Finian's Cemetery Clonard.



Barbara Keane (née Burke), Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death occurred on August 30 of Barbara Keane, née Burke, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, and formerly of Mullaghmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co Roscommon, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Northwest Hospice, Sligo.

Sadly missed by her husband Seamus, daughters Sonya and Sharon, son Stephen, daughter-in-law June, sons-in-law Eamonn and John, her beloved grandchildren Rachel, Dillon, Adam, Ella, Andrew, Amy, Leah, Daniel, Kyla and Molly, her sisters Betty and Antoinette, her brothers John and Peter, extended family and wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday, September 1, at 12 noon, in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo. House private at all other times, please.



Don (Bridget) Gannon (née Donnelly), Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 29 of Don (Bridget) Gannon (nee Donnelly) in her 98th year - late of Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the kind care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Longford.

Beloved wife of the late James P and predeceased by her daughter Noelle, much loved mother of Eileen, Tom, Fintan, Claire, Donall and Berna; sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Sean, Andrew and Pat, daughters-in-law Peg, Gwen and Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal Friday morning September 1 to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.



