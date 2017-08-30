Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Connie Trapp (née Ryan), Drumnacor, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, August 27 of Connie Trapp (nee Ryan), Drumnacor, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her sister Eithne. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters, Cathy, James, Ann, Sean and Michael, her sister Trina, sister-in-law Ann, brothers-in-law John, Dr Sean, Justin and Eamon, daughter-in-law Catriona, sons-in-law Stephen and Thomas, grandchildren Paddy, sean, Andy, Seamus, Killian, Ciara, Nessa and Jack. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Longford, on Wednesday evening August 30 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday August 31 at 11am followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society Ireland, please.

Don (Bridget) Gannon (née Donnelly), Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 29 of Don (Bridget) Gannon (nee Donnelly) in her 98th year - late of Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the kind care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Longford.

Beloved wife of the late James P and predeceased by her daughter Noelle, much loved mother of Eileen, Tom, Fintan, Claire, Donall and Berna; sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Sean, Andrew and Pat, daughters-in-law Peg, Gwen and Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge on Thursday, August 31 from 5 to 7pm. Removal Friday morning September 1 to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.



William J Murphy, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Tipperary / New Ross, Wexford / Longford



The death occurred on Monday, August 28 of William J Murphy, Gortlandroe, Nenagh and late of New Ross, Co Wexford, in his 95th year peacefully in the loving care of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Evelyn and loving father of Anita (Cawley), John, Finbar, Gráinne and Aidan. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening August 30 from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday morning August 31 at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Jose Sola, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, August 27 of Jose Sola, Westmeath/ Longford, peacefully at the Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Parke, Kinnegad, Co Meath.

Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends. May Jose rest in peace.

Reposing at Darby's Funeral Home, Main Street, Kinnegad on Wednesday, August 30, Thursday, August 31 and Friday September 1 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Service on Saturday, September 2 at 11am in the Funeral Home. Burial afterwards in St Finian's Cemetery Clonard.



Noel Brady, (Brady Generator Hire) Bawnmore, Claregalway, Galway / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Galway Hospice, on Monday, August 28 of Noel Brady (Brady Generator Hire) Bawnmore, Claregalway, Co Galway and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his sister Bridie (UK), nephews, nieces, brothers in-law, sisters in law, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Danny and Paddy and sister Chris. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway, on this Wednesday evening August 30 from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 31 at 11am with burial in Lackagh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice. "Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis".

