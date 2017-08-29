Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

Connie Trapp (née Ryan), Drumnacor, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, August 27 of Connie Trapp (nee Ryan), Drumnacor, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her sister Eithne. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters, Cathy, James, Ann, Sean and Michael, her sister Trina, sister-in-law Ann, brothers-in-law John, Dr Sean, Justin and Eamon, daughter-in-law Catriona, sons-in-law Stephen and Thomas, grandchildren Paddy, sean, Andy, Seamus, Killian, Ciara, Nessa and Jack. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Longford, this Wednesday evening August 30 from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday August 31 at 11am followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society Ireland, please.





William J Murphy, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Tipperary / New Ross, Wexford / Longford



The death occurred on Monday, August 28 of William J Murphy, Gortlandroe, Nenagh and late of New Ross, Co Wexford, in his 95th year peacefully in the loving care of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Evelyn and loving father of Anita (Cawley), John, Finbar, Gráinne and Aidan. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford on Tuesday evening August 29 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Also reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening August 30 from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday morning August 31 at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. May he rest in peace.



Jose Sola, Westmeath / Longford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, August 27 of Jose Sola, Westmeath/ Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Maura McLaughlin (née Feeney), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Longford / Mayo

The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Maura McLaughlin (nee Feeney), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Longford/ Mayo, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday August 29 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro with burial afterwards at Clonbonny Cemetery. No flowers by request.

Mary Jo Diffley (née Igoe), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Saturday, August 26 of Mary Jo Diffley (née Igoe), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon peacefully at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Peter, Mary Jo is deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Pat and Gabriel, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall on Tuesday, August 29 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.





Noel Brady, (Brady Generator Hire) Bawnmore, Claregalway, Galway / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Galway Hospice, on Monday, August 28 of Noel Brady (Brady Generator Hire) Bawnmore, Claregalway, Co Galway and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his sister Bridie (UK), nephews, nieces, brothers in-law, sisters in law, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Danny and Paddy and sister Chris. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway, on this Wednesday evening August 30 from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 31 at 11am with burial in Lackagh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice. "Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis".

Mary Josephine Dockery (née Reynolds), Bray, Wicklow / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, August 27 of Mary Josephine Dockery (nee Reynolds) (in her 102nd year) Bray, Co. Wicklow and late of Castlerea, Co. Roscommon and Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully at The Roseville Nursing Home, Bray.

Beloved wife of the late James (Jim), will be sadly missed by her loving son Gerard, her sister Anna, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray, on Tuesday afternoon August 29from 4pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning August 30 at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray, followed by cremation at 12.30pm in the Victorian Chapel Mount Jerome Crematorium. May She Rest In Peace.



