Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 28, 2017 - evening.

William J Murphy, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Tipperary / New Ross, Wexford / Longford



The death occurred on Monday, August 28 of William J Murphy, Gortlandroe, Nenagh and late of New Ross, Co Wexford, in his 95th year peacefully in the loving care of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Evelyn and loving father of Anita (Cawley), John, Finbar, Gráinne and Aidan. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford on Tuesday evening August 29 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Also reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening August 30 from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday morning August 31 at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. May he rest in peace.



Jose Sola, Westmeath / Longford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, August 27 of Jose Sola, Westmeath/ Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Maura McLaughlin (née Feeney), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Longford / Mayo

The death occurred on Sunday, August 20 of Maura McLaughlin (nee Feeney), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Longford/ Mayo, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Removal on Monday evening August 28 at Farrell’s Funeral Home, Lanesboro, from 5pm, with removal to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro at 7pm. Mass on Tuesday August 29 at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Clonbonny Cemetery. No flowers by request.

Mary Jo Diffley (née Igoe), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Saturday, August 26 of Mary Jo Diffley (née Igoe), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon peacefully at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Peter, Mary Jo is deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Pat and Gabriel, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue, on Monday, August 28 from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 29 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

