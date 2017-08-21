Deaths in Co Longford Area, Monday August 21, 2017



The death occurred of Margaret Aughey (nee Nugent), Leney, Ballinalack, Co Westmeath on Thursday, August 17 2017, peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by her devoted family.

Predeceased by baby Keith, Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving husband Philip; sons Derek and Paul; daughters Karen and Robyn; sisters and brothers Marie, Josie, Kitty, John, Desmond, Joan, Gerry, James, Patricia, Paul and Damien; daughter-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren Christine, Alex, Holly and Cian; mother-in-law Mary; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, August 19 from 4.30pm and also on Sunday from 4.30pm.

Removal on Monday, August 21 to St Patrick’s Church, Leney for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Turin Cemetery.

Kelly Rooney Leonard Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred of Kelly Rooney Davey, DelRay Beach, Florida and formerly Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Monday, August 14 2017, suddenly in Florida.

Greatly missed by her loving mother Jacqui, father David, stepfather Eamonn, brothers Kevin and James Peter. Also aunties, uncles cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only. Donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Maura Kenny (née Farrell), Gurteenreevagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred on Saturday August 19, 2017 of Maura Kenny (nee Farrell), Gurteenreevagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford, peacefully after an illness bravely borne in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family.

Maura, wife of the late Paddy, will be sadly missed by her daughter Patricia, son-in-law James, granddaughter Sarah, grandsons Edward and Aaron, sister Detta (Cox) Lanesboro, brothers Jackie and Michael (Charlie),sisters-in-law Mary and Una, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and her large circle of friends.

Reposing in her daughter Patricia and son-in-law James Smyth's home at Lisryan, Granard, Co Longford on Monday August 21 from 3-9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday August 22 at 12 noon in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee with burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery.

Brigid Fleming (née Heerey), 7 The Swan, Wolfhill, Laois / Abbeylara, Co Longford



The death occurred on Saturday August 19, 2017 of Brigid Fleming (nee Heerey), 7 The Swan, Wolfhill, Laois/Abbeylara Co Longford.

Mother of the late Mary and Tom, she is deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy, daughter Marcella, sons Timothy and Andrew, sons-in-law John and Sean, daughter-in-law Roisin, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday, August 21 at 11.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Wolfhill for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Claire Gilsenan (née Ward), Dromone, Oldcastle, Meath / Castlepollard, Co Westmeath



The death occurred on Friday August 18, 2017 of Claire Gilsenan (nee Ward, late of Castlepollard), Gortloney, Dromone, Oldcastle, Co. Meath.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, son Peter, daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Vincent, daughter-in-law Brenda, grandchildren Aoife, Jessica, Eoin & Michael, sisters Gretta Connell & Francey Reilly, brothers Liam & Jimmy Ward, family & friends.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Moylagh at 11am on Monday August 21, 2017 followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.



Rev Fr Jim (James) Tighe, Elphin, Roscommon / Rooskey, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Saturday August 19, 2017 of Rev Fr Jim (James) Tighe, Pastor Emeritus, Elphin, Co Roscommon and late of Rooske, peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital, Galway and previously in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey.

Son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Tighe and brother of the late John, Fr Jim will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Vera (Hynes) and Mamie (McArdle), brothers Vincent and Desmond, sisters-in-law Maura, Josephine and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, Bishop Kevin Doran, Priests and Religious of the Diocese of Elphin, parishioners and friends.

Remains arriving at St Patrick's Church, Elphin on Monday evening at 8pm.

Reposing afterwards until Prayer Service at 10pm.

Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 22 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Smith (née Sexton), Gortahork, Cavan Road, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday August 20, 2017 of Mary Smith (nee Sexton), Gortahork, Cavan Road, Ballinagh, Cavan and formerly Carricknashoke, Tullyco, Cootehill, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, and dear mother of Geraldine, Michael, Raymond and Paula, Mary will be sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2-9pm today Monday August 21 and on Tuesday August 22 from 12 noon until removal to St Felim's Church Ballinagh arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday August 23, 2017 at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.