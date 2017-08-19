Deaths in Co Longford Area, Saturday August 19, 2017



The death occurred on Thursday, August 17, 2017 of Kathleen Gannon née Farrell, Lack, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry Co Roscommon/Longford (in her 90th year), peacefully at her home in the loving Care of her family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Josie, Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving Family, sons John Tarmonbarry, Joseph USA; daughters Caitriona Gleeson Roscommon, Assumpta McGranaghan (Strabane), Mary Boyce (Maynooth); grandchildren Niamh, Dearbhail, Mark, Meadhbh, Aine and Erin; sister Eithne O'Brien, London; brother Paddy Farrell, Dublin; son’s in law James, Pearse and David; nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her Home on Saturday, August 19 from 12-6pm with Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall Tarmonbarry arriving at 8:30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 20 at 1pm followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.



Mary Walsh (née O'Brien) Cloncallow, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, August 18, 2017 of Mary Walsh (née O’Brien) formerly of Main Street, Ballymahon peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her daughter Catherine, Mary is deeply regretted by her husband Michael; son and daughters, Hilary, Dermot, Miriam, Ann-Marie, Karol and Deirdre; grandchildren, sisters Annette (O'Brien), Jacinta (Newman); brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence this Saturday afternoon from 4-8pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

George Donohoe, Gardenstown, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred of George Donohue, Gardenstown, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon on Friday, August 18 2017 at University College Hospital Galway.

Father of the late David, George is deeply regretted by his sons Frank and Raymond; daughters Jennifer and Georgina; wife Mary, brother Brendan, grandchildren, neighbors and friends.

Reposing at his son Raymond’s residence, Gardenstown on Saturday, August 19 from 5-9pm. Funeral Mass Sunday at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3pm.

Margaret Aughey (née Nugent) Leney, Ballinalack, Westmeath

The death occurred of Margaret Aughey (nee Nugent), Leney, Ballinalack, Co Westmeath on Thursday, August 17 2017, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by her devoted family.

Predeceased by baby Keith, Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving husband Philip; sons Derek and Paul; daughters Karen and Robyn; sisters and brothers Marie, Josie, Kitty, John, Desmond, Joan, Gerry, James, Patricia, Paul and Damien; daughter-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren Christine, Alex, Holly and Cian; mother-in-law Mary; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, August 19 from 4.30pm and also on Sunday from 4.30pm.

Removal on Monday, August 21 to St Patrick’s Church, Leney for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Turin Cemetery.

James (Jim) Sorohan Kells, Meath / Drumlish, Longford / Omeath, Louth

The death occurred of James Sorohan, Kells, Co Meath and formerly of Cloonohill, Drumlish, Co Longford, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

Beloved husband of Rosaleen (née McGivern) and father of Michael and Patrick, James is very deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law Evelina and Jade; grandchildren AJ, Roxy, Kamden Rose and River; sisters Mary and Annemarie; brothers John and Patrick J,; sister-in-law Josephine, brothers-in-law Noel and Brian; nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his brother-in-law Brian McGivern, Ardaghy, Omeath, Co Louth from 8pm Thursday evening.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Kelly Rooney Leonard Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred of Kelly Rooney Davey, DelRay Beach, Florida and formerly Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Monday, August 14 2017, suddenly in Florida.

Greatly missed by her loving mother Jacqui, father David, stepfather Eamonn, brothers Kevin and James Peter. Also aunties, uncles cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only. Donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.