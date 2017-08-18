Deaths in Co Longford Area, Friday August 18, 2017

The death occurred of James Sorohan, Kells, Co. Meath and formerly of Cloonohill, Drumlish, Co Longford, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

Beloved husband of Rosaleen (née McGivern) and father of Michael and Patrick, James is very deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law Evelina and Jade; grandchildren AJ, Roxy, Kamden Rose and River; sisters Mary and Annemarie; brothers John and Patrick J,; sister-in-law Josephine, brothers-in-law Noel and Brian; nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his brother-in-law Brian McGivern, Ardaghy, Omeath, Co Louth from 8pm this Thursday evening.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Kelly Rooney Leonard Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred of Kelly Rooney Davey, DelRay Beach, Florida and formerly Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Monday, August 14 2017, suddenly in Florida.

Greatly missed by her loving mother Jacqui, father David, stepfather Eamonn, brothers Kevin and James Peter. Also aunties, uncles cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only. Donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.



Isobel Jane (Jennie) ROGERS (née McCormack), Bridgefort House, Rathowen, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 of Isobel Jane (Jennie) Rogers, peacefully at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown in her 100th year.

Beloved wife of the late George; sadly missed by her family, son John; daughters Helen and Linda; grandchildren Ruth and Rachael; daughter-in-law Lillian; son-in-law Adrian nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Thursday arriving to St Thomas' Church, Rathowen at 6pm.

Funeral Service on Friday at 3pm with burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.