Deaths in Co Longford Area, Wednesday August 16, 2017



The death occurred on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 of Isobel Jane (Jennie) Rogers, peacefully at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown in her 100th year.

Beloved wife of the late George; sadly missed by her family, son John; daughters Helen and Linda; grandchildren Ruth and Rachael; daughter-in-law Lillian; son-in-law Adrian nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Thursday arriving to St Thomas' Church, Rathowen at 6pm.

Funeral Service on Friday at 3pm with burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Josie Logan (née Kelly), 34 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred of Josie Logan (née Kelly), 34 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford Monday, August 14 2017 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

Predeacesed by her husband Sean, Josie will be dearly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Geraldine, Laura and Jacinta; sons Jonathan, Michael, Jo and Anthony; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Nancy and Patsy; brother Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Josie's remains will be reposing at her daughter Geraldine and son-in-law Tony Gaffney's home, no 31 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown on Wednesday, August 16 from 2pm. Removal will arrive to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Thursday for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery.