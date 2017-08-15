Deaths in Co Longford Area, Tuesday August 15, 2017

The death occurred on Sunday, August 13, 2017 of Marcella Hurson, St Joseph's Residential, Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Gaigue, Ballinamuck.

She is deeply regretted by her brothers John, Paddy, Michael, sister Maureen and Alice, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph's Residential Chapel, Grange Road, Clonsilla on Tuesday from 1.30pm with prayers at 4.30pm followed by removal at 5pm to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. House private please.



Josie Logan (née Kelly), 34 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred of Josie Logan (née Kelly), 34 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Longford Monday, August 14 2017 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

Predeacesed by her husband Sean, Josie will be dearly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Geraldine, Laura and Jacinta; sons Jonathan, Michael, Jo and Anthony; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Nancy and Patsy; brother Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Josie's remains will be reposing at her daughter Geraldine and son-in-law Tony Gaffney's home, no 31 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown on Wednesday, August 16 from 2pm. Removal will arrive to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Thursday for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery.

John Patrick Turbett, Park Hill Road, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on August 13, 2017 of John Patrick Turbett, Parkgate Street and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim.

John Patrick died peacefully in the care of Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross and is predeceased by his son John, brother Sonny and sister Josephine.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters Leah and Caroline; grandchildren; brother Brendan; sisters Anna, Christina and Olive; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Service being held in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Tuesday, August 15 at 4pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross.