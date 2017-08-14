Deaths In Co Longford Area, Monday August 14, 2017

The death occurred on August 13, 2017 of John Patrick Turbett, Parkgate Street and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim.

John Patrick died peacefully in the care of Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross and is predeceased by his son John, brother Sonny and sister Josephine.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters Leah and Caroline; grandchildren; brother Brendan; sisters Anna, Christina and Olive; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Service being held in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Tuesday, August 15 at 4pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross.

Joe Cox, Ballycloghan, Carrickboy, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, August 12, 2017 of Joe Cox, Ballycloghan, Carrickboy, Longford in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his nephews Noel (Ballinabracky, Kinnegad, Co Meath) and Tom (Killucan, Co Westmeath), cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the nursing home Chapel on Sunday from 4pm with prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St Anne's Church, Ballycloghan, arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

Pat Claffey, Rathfarnham, Dublin/Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday August 10, 2017 of Pat Claffey, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Ballymahon, Co Longford, Chartered Accountant (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in the Beacon Hospital.

Pat will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by his wife and best friend Teresa; sons Patrick and Ken; daughters-in-law Karen and Dana; his adoring grandchildren Kate, Emma, Peter, Aidan, Cambria and Lira; brother Cyril and the extended Claffey family in Ballymahon.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning August 14, at 10am in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery. House strictly private.