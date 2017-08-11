Deaths in Co Longford Area: Friday, August 11, 2017

The death occurred on Tuesday August 8, 2017 of Angela Ward, Ankers Court, Athlone, Co Westmeath and late of ‘Ward’s Shoes’, Church Street, Athlone and formerly of Ballymahon Street, Longford.

She is sadly missed by her sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, the Strand, Athlone on Friday evening August 11 from 5pm with removal at 6:40pm to St Mary's Church, arriving at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday August 12 at 10:30am with burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

Josephine Donlon (née Benson), Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford/Athlone, Westmeath/Portlaoise, Co Laois

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 of Josephine Donlon (née Benson) in the loving care of the management and staff of Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown.

Formerly of Athlone and Portlaoise, Josephine is the beloved wife of the late James and is sadly missed by her loving sons Niall, Val and Freddy; brother Terence; sisters, Irene (Kenna), Patty (Murray), Attracta (Salmon) and Valerie (McGee); daughters-in-law, Bridget Evelyn and Helen; adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Friday from 5.30pm with evening prayers at 7.45pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Sean McCabe, Drumrahan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-shannon, Co Leitrim

The death occurred of Sean McCabe, Drumrahan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim on Thursday, August, 10, 2017 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Reposing at his home this evening Thursday from 7-10:30pm and tomorrow Friday from 12 noon until 6pm. House private at all other times please.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Friday evening at 8pm with Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Peggie Campbell (née Quinn), Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occured on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 of Peggie Campbell (nee Quinn), Corneddan, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her loving husband Pat; son Jonathan; grandson Turlough, Peggie passed away peacefully at the Midland REgional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by her children.

Peggie will be dearly missed by her loving children Caroline, Darren, Laura, Glenn, Paul and Patricia; daughters-in-law Rose, Laura and Josephine; son-in-law John; grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Peggie's remains will be reposing in her home in Coreddan, Ballinalee on Wednesday, August 9 from 3-9pm and on Thursday, August 10 from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday August 11 in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughaboy Cemetery.