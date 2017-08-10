Deaths in Co Longford Area, August 10, 2017

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 of Josephine Donlon (née Benson) in the loving care of the management and staff of Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown.

Formerly of Athlone and Portlaoise, Josephine is the beloved wife of the late James and is sadly missed by her loving sons Niall, Val and Freddy; brother Terence; sisters, Irene (Kenna), Patty (Murray), Attracta (Salmon) and Valerie (McGee); daughters-in-law, Bridget Evelyn and Helen; adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Friday from 5.30pm with evening prayers at 7.45pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Sean McCabe, Drumrahan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-shannon, Co Leitrim

The death occurred of Sean McCabe, Drumrahan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim on Thursday, August, 10, 2017 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Reposing at his home this evening Thursday from 7-10:30pm and tomorrow Friday from 12 noon until 6pm. House private at all other times please.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Friday evening at 8pm with Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Dooley (née Doyle), Doory, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday August 8, 2017 of Elizabeth Dooley (nee Doyle), Doory, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully in Laurel Lodge nursing home Longford. Predeceased by her husband John and deeply regretted by her loving family John, Declan, Catherina, Aidan and Joe; sister Francis (Cox); sister-in-law Doreen (Cody); grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing in Laurel Lodge nursing home this Wednesday evening August 9, from 6-8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 10 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carrickedmond followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Margaret Butler (née Egan), Widnes, Cheshire, UK and formerly of 5 Dublin Street, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 of Bridget Margaret Butler (nee Egan), Widnes, Cheshire, UK and formerly of 5 Dublin Street, Longford town, peacefully, following a short illness, at the residence of her sister Frances Doherty, Soran, Ballinalee.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Kevin, her daughter Deirdre Arroyo (USA) and her son Sean (UK), granddaughter and grandsons, sisters Sue McCabe (NY) and Frances (Soran), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her sister Frances in Soran on Wednesday August 9 from 5-8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, on Thursday August 10 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Peggie Campbell (née Quinn), Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occured on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 of Peggie Campbell (nee Quinn), Corneddan, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her loving husband Pat; son Jonathan; grandson Turlough, Peggie passed away peacefully at the Midland REgional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by her children.

Peggie will be dearly missed by her loving children Caroline, Darren, Laura, Glenn, Paul and Patricia; daughters-in-law Rose, Laura and Josephine; son-in-law John; grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Peggie's remains will be reposing in her home in Coreddan, Ballinalee on Wednesday, August 9 from 3-9pm and on Thursday, August 10 from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday August 11 in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughaboy Cemetery.