Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 4, 2017.

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1, at his home, of Eamonn Rodgers, Ard Michael, Ballinalee Road, Longford town. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Kevin and Shane and their mother Kitty, his brothers and sisters Nora-Ann, Henry, Audrey, Gerard and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Saint Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, on Friday, August 4 from 3.30pm with prayers at 4.45pm, followed by removal to Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 5 at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Oonagh Bean Uí Shúilleabháin (Ní Chéileachair), Cahir, Louisburgh, Mayo / Partry, Mayo / Longford



Oonagh Bean Uí Shúilleabháin (better known as Oonagh Ní Chéileachair), Cahir, Louisburgh and Kilfaul, Partry and formerly of Aughintemple, Longford - died peacefully at the Galway Hospice.

Reposing at the home of her parents Pat and Joan Kelleher, Cahir, Louisburgh on Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving to Ballintubber Abbey on Saturday morning for Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Care West c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors.



Stephen McKenna, Soran, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, August 2, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, of Stephen McKenna, Soran, Ballinalee, Co. Longford, member of Longford Civil Defence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons James and Colm, daughters Regina, Deirdre and Sinead, his mother Annie, Aunt, Rose Hagan, brothers John and James, sisters Teresa and Celine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, August 4 from 10am until 10pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 5 in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee at 1pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm. Family flowers only please. House private on Saturday morning.

Michael (Wimpy) Lee, Glenview House, Soran, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 2, peacefully at his home, of Michael (Wimpy) Lee, Glenview House, Soran, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his family Teresa, Lisa, Robert and Paul, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 4 at 11am in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee with burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Family flowers only. Donations to Longford Hospice Home Care c/o Martin Farrell and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member.



Martin O'Brien (The Hawk), 5 Canal Close (and late of 39 Farnagh and Limerick City), Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1 of Martin O'Brien (The Hawk), 5 Canal Close (and late of 39 Farnagh and Limerick city), Longford town, peacefully at his residence.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Noley, devoted father to Ayshea and Denise, grandchildren Paige, Faith and Keeva, son-in-law Trevor, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday August 4 at 12 noon in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, care of Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Kathleen Prunty (née Mulleady), Dooroc, Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, August 1 of Kathleen Prunty (nee Mulleady), Dooroc, Drumlish, Co Longford, peacefully, wife of the late Peter (Pee), at Mullingar General Hospital in her 95th year, in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff, Mullingar General Hospital, Dr Hillary Cronin, Dr Paddy Breslin,.

Sadly missed by her sons John P. (Clane), John Mulleady (Leeds), Petie (Cloonaugh), Michael (Birmingham), James (Castleknock), Kevin (Dooroc), Ciaran (Castleknock) and daughters Maureen O'Reilly (Knocklyon), Kathleen Farrell (Moydow), Brigid O'Toole (Cloonellan), Elley Brady (Cloonellan), Rita (Dooroc), brother (Nealie), sisters-in-law Kate Ann and Bridgie, 35 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 4 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Drumlish with burial in local cemetery.

Bernard Reynolds, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, August 3, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital after a brief illness bravely borne and surrounded by his family, of Bernard Reynolds, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers John (Longford Road, Drumlish), Thomas (Milton Keynes), sisters Suzanne and Margaret (London), nephew, nieces, grand niece, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday, August 6 from 3pm with removal (via Arva) at 6pm arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 7 at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery, house private. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o McGuckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.

Susan Soraghan (née Conaty), Carriga, Stradone, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, August 3, at Cavan General Hospital, of Susan Soraghan (née Conaty), Carriga, Stradone, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Con, sister Bridget Reilly, Lismagratty and grandson Cathal Miney. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Peggy Smith, (Kilnacor, Crosskeys) Kathleen Miney (Drumrooske, Ballinagh), Dympna Dunne (Castletara), Susan Walsh (Carriga, Stradone), brother Terence Conaty (Carriga), sister Mary Tully (Carriga), sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Susan and son-in-law Brian Walsh in Carriga on Friday, August 4 from 4pm until 10pm and on Saturday, August 5 from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Sunday, August 6 at 12.30pm to St Dympna’s Church Lower Lavey for Funeral Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.



Matthew (Matt) Farnan, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, August 3, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital at Tullamore, of Matthew (Matt) Farnan, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.Sadly missed by his brothers PJ and Benny, niece Fiona Dolan, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Shaw’s Funeral Home, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar on Friday, August 4 from 4pm. Removal at 7pm, arriving at St Michael's Church, Castlepollard at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 5 at 11am, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard.



David Hannon, An Garda Síochána, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, July 31, suddenly at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, of David Hannon, An Garda Síochána Mullingar and Ballymore, Co Westmeath and late of Bray, Co Wicklow. Much loved husband of Treasa, adored father to Olivia, Amelia and Louis, dear son of Carmel and Dinny, wonderful brother of Kirstie and loving grandson of Brigid.

David will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and children, parents, sister, grandmother, parents-in-law Colm and Kathryn, sister-in-law Una, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and his many friends and colleagues in An Garda Síochána. May David Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 4 at 11am in St Peter's Church, Little Bray, followed by burial in Shanganagh cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Pieta House.



Margaret Gabbett (née McHugh), Ballinclay, Killurin, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Dowra, Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 2, at Wexford General Hospital, of Margaret Gabbett (née McHugh), Ballinclay, Killurin, Enniscorthy, Wexford and formerly Coolegraine, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of Joe and mother of Irene, Joseph, Kevin, Colleen and Katie. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at her home from 4pm until 9pm on Friday, August 4 with removal at 11.40am on Saturday morning, August 5 to St Laurence's Church, Glynn for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Whitechurch Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie